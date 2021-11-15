New York City Attorney Brandon J. Broderick Helps Car Accident Victim Obtain $2.1 Million Settlement

New York, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law, is proud to announce a $2.1 million settlement in a car accident case. In this recent case, the defendant’s vehicle swerved into the client’s lane and struck his vehicle head-on, causing the accident. Like many victims of head-on collisions, the client suffered from neck injuries and knee injuries that required surgery and extensive rehabilitation. Thanks to Brandon J. Broderick, the victim was awarded a $2.1 million settlement to cover pain and suffering, medical expenses, and future lost income.

This latest car accident settlement is another example of congested highways and reckless drivers leading to an increase in car accidents, that have plagued America’s roads since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s important to remember that even the very best of drivers can be involved in serious car crashes. Our roads are unpredictable, and there’s never a sure way of telling what other drivers will do. Good drivers can do everything right on the roads and still end up in hazardous situations thanks to circumstances beyond their control plus the actions of other people.

Brandon J. Broderick is a respected and trusted personal injury lawyer in New York City devoted to assisting individuals who have been hurt in car accidents due to someone’s negligence, carelessness, or recklessness.

If you or a loved one have been injured in a similar catastrophic vehicle accident and you would like to seek legal assistance from a professional personal injury attorney, please get in touch with the team at Brandon J. Broderick today to discuss your potential case.

New York Law Firm Advocating for you

The team at Brandon J. Broderick understands that after enduring a traumatic accident, all you want to do is recover physically and mentally, ensure justice is served, and move on with your life. Expert legal representation takes the burden off of you and ensures you get the compensation you are entitled to.

The expert injury attorneys at Brandon J. Broderick will do all they can to help you and your loved ones after an accident, advocating for your best interests so that you can focus on recovering and putting the accident firmly behind you. What’s more, the team at Brandon J. Broderick are compassionate yet assertive, making them fully capable of balancing empathy for clients with aggression in the courtroom.

You might be a bit anxious about paying for a professional, highly skilled injury lawyer in Manhattan, but you needn’t be. Brandon J. Broderick works on a no-win, no-fee basis, so if you don’t win your case, you pay nothing – it’s as simple as that.

Want to move on from an accident and build a strong personal injury case? Get in touch with Brandon J. Broderick today to find out how.





About Brandon J. Broderick, Attorney at Law in Manhattan

Brandon J. Broderick Personal Injury Attorney at Law New York City is a trusted law firm that specializes in personal injury, road accidents, workers compensation, and employment law, and also operates as an expert slip and fall lawyer.

To find out more, please visit https://www.brandonjbroderick.com/, where you can also sign up for a consultation with a talented injury attorney. For additional questions, email info@brandonjbroderick.com or call (877) 640 5614.

https://thenewsfront.com/new-york-city-attorney-brandon-j-broderick-helps-car-accident-victim-obtain-2-1-million-settlement/