Hudson to Advance Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element Project After New Uranium Legislation Passed in Greenland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) is pleased to announce that based on new mining legislation passed on November 8th by the Greenland Government, it will focus efforts on advancing its 100% owned Sarfartoq rare earth element (REE) project.



The new legislation, which was passed by a narrow majority, bans the development of mineral projects with a uranium content greater than 100 parts per million (“ppm”). The ban does not apply to prospecting, exploration and exploitation directed at non-uranium resources if the average uranium content is less than 100 ppm. This is good news for the Company’s advanced ST1 Sarfartoq REE project which contains low levels of uranium (10ppm) and high levels of REE’s neodymium oxide (Nd 2 O 3 ) and praseodymium oxide (Pr 6 O 11 ), which are the key elements needed for permanent magnets used in wind turbines and the motors in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Hudson’s Sarfartoq ST1 REE project highlights include:

27M kg of neodymium oxide and 8M kg of praseodymium oxide defined as indicated and inferred resources

31,000 meters drilled to date with numerous high-grade sections including 14 meters of 4.8% TREO (diamond drill hole SAR11-45) and 6 meters of 6.05% TREO (diamond drill hole SAR12-03)

A Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA") completed by Tetra Tech in 2011 (see NR2011-15) which outlined the following:

31.2% internal rate of return (IRR)

2.7 year payback on US$ 343 million initial capital

US$ 616 million net present value (NPV 10 ) at a 10% discount rate, pre-tax

) at a 10% discount rate, pre-tax 21-year life of mine

Nd and Pr oxide price assumptions of US$88.30/kg and US$76.90/kg, respectively (FOB three-year average – Metal Pages, October 2011)

Neodymium and Praseodymium oxides currently selling at US$154.40/kg each (Kitco Strategic Metals pricing November 12, 2021)

Project is located near tidewater and close to the Hudson built White Mountain anorthosite mine

Jim Cambon, President commented “We are very excited about the future of the Sarfartoq REE project and the ability to be part of the critical metal supply chain into Europe and the Americas. We believe there is an excellent opportunity to build on and improve our 2011 PEA to outline a very robust project given the current strong REE pricing based on fundamental supply and demand. We will provide updates on an ongoing basis.”

The global neodymium market is forecast to grow at CAGR (“compound annual growth rate”) of 5.4% to US $3.39 billion by 2028 led by automotive (Electric Vehicle), wind energy, and electronics (Research and Markets, November, 2021).

Hudson’s Nukittooq niobium-tantalum project, which hosts some of the highest reported niobium assays in the industry (see NR2020-15), contains uranium values more than 100 ppm and as such the Company is reviewing its options for this project under the new legislation.

The high-grade Nukittooq niobium-tantalum project and the Sarfartoq rare earth element (“REE”) project are both located on the Company’s 100% owned Sarfartoq exploration license located in southwestern Greenland. Hudson also has a 31.1% equity interest in the White Mountain anorthosite mine and rights to acquire 100%. The White Mountain mine is unaffected by the new uranium legislation.

J.R. Goode, P. Eng., is a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and reviewed the preparation of the metallurgical and technical information in this press release. Michael Druecker, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and reviewed the preparation of geological and technical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:

Ph: 604-628-5002

Forward-Looking Statements

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”.

Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to complete the Offering on the terms or on the timeline as announced or at all, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.