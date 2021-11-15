Nano Dimension Announces Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Sunrise, Florida, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (“Nano Dimension”, Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the Nasdaq market opens on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Mr. Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, and Ms. Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer of Nano Dimension, will host a conference call on November 24, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the financial results.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences.

U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-866-744-5399

Israel Dial-in Number: 972-3-9180692

Webcast link: https://Veidan.activetrail.biz/nanodimensionq3-2021



At: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 4:00 p.m. Israel Time

A replay will be available after the end of the conference call on Nano Dimension’s website. Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform the electronics and similar additive manufacturing sectors through the development and delivery of environmentally friendly and economically efficient additive manufacturing, Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling a one-production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning devices - on-demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension plans to execute on this vision by building an eco-friendly and intelligent distributed network of additively manufacturing self-learning & self-improving systems, which are designed to deliver a superior ROI to their owners as well as to Nano Dimension shareholders and stakeholders.

The DragonFly IV® system serves cross-industry High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs®) fabrication needs, by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs® which are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. These products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains. With DragonFly IV®, a revolution happens at the click of a button, allowing customers to go from CAD to a functional device in a matter of hours instead of weeks; creating products with better performance; reducing the size and weight of electronic parts and devices; enabling innovation; and, critically important, protecting IP, all the while limiting environmental pollution and chemical waste.

Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 micro additive manufacturing system enables the production of microparts based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine that achieves repeatable micron levels resolution. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with a patented array of sensors that allows a closed feedback loop, using proprietary materials to achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass manufacturing solution. It is used in the areas of micron-level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semi-conductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), microfluidics, and life sciences instruments.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

