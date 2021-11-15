Ram Yeleswarapu to drive growth for Indegene Clinical and enable healthcare organizations digitalize their clinical development

PRINCETON, N.J. and BANGALORE, India., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ram Yeleswarapu, a leading executive with over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry joined Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider to drive growth for its Clinical business and enable healthcare organizations digitalize their clinical development operations. Prior to joining Indegene, Ram was the President of Navitas Life Sciences, a full service global CRO.

Indegene Clinical accelerates clinical development cycles with solutions that leverage cutting-edge automation technologies, Real World Data (RWD) and advanced analytics to modernize clinical trial design, operations and outcomes. Indegene partners with top 20 pharma companies as they undertake clinical digital transformation initiatives to reduce cost and time by 50%, and optimize clinical and business risk. It also enables emerging biotech companies leverage a fully-integrated and digitally-enabled clinical solution to drive faster progression to the next study phase or time-to-agency and manage available financial resources.

Dr. Rajesh Nair, President Indegene, said “I am thrilled to welcome Ram Yeleswarapu to the Indegene family. His entrepreneurial skills from co-founding Navitas Life Sciences, experience in driving organic and inorganic growth as the President and CEO of TAKE Solutions, and life sciences expertise from pharmaceutical consulting will assist in building a differentiated Clinical growth engine for Indegene, similar to the industry-leading digital transformation capabilities we developed in Commercial and Medical components of the life sciences value chain.”

Ram Yeleswarapu, SVP, Indegene Clinical, added “I am very excited to join Indegene at a time when many healthcare organizations are recognizing immediate value from digital transformation. I realized the tremendous potential to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of Clinical Development while working with many startups focused on developing technologies suited for Decentralized Clinical Trials, Clinical Decision Support and Process Orchestration across Clinical Research. Indegene is an acknowledged industry leader with deep medical knowledge, analytics skills and ability to contextualize technology for healthcare to build a globally scalable operation. I cannot wait to partner with Indegene’s clients and help accelerate digital adoption in their clinical development priorities.”

Indegene’s industry-leading automation IP leveraging proprietary AI, ML and NLP enables efficient trial design and content, as well as clinical operations and data services at scale. Its global footprint allows efficient clinical operations through centralized risk-based quality management and monitoring. And its proven omnichannel digital infrastructure enables effective patient identification, recruitment and engagement.

About Indegene

Indegene is a technology-led healthcare solutions provider. It combines deep industry expertise with fit-for-purpose technology in an agile and scalable operating model. Many of the leading, global healthcare organizations rely on Indegene to deliver effective and efficient clinical, medical and commercial outcomes every day. From strategy to execution, Indegene enables healthcare organizations be future ready. To learn more about how Indegene delivers on its purpose, please visit www.indegene.com

For media enquiries, please contact

Shefali Kotnala

shefali@spectrummails.com