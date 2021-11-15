Blavity Hosts Sixth Annual AfroTech Conference in First-Ever Black Metaverse to Build Stronger Multicultural Tech Community

The event brought together 15,000+ innovators, engineers, venture capitalists, recruiters, technologists, and culture enthusiasts from all over the world to exchange ideas and build a stronger Black tech community

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blavity Inc. , the diversified digital media company behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, today announced the success of its sixth annual AfroTech Conference, the largest tech conference in the world for Black innovators and founders, that was held virtually from November 8-13, 2021 with in-person kickoff events taking place in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

“AfroTech provides an unparalleled opportunity for the Black tech community to network and grow, and this year we were honored to create a space for both career development and joy,“ said Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc. “This year's AfroTech Conference was unique because when we were not able to be together in person due to the pandemic, we embraced the opportunity to join the metaverse, creating a full virtual experience in an online realm tailored for the Black community.”

AfroTech Conference provided a multi-day virtual experience including multiple programming stages, an Expo Hall with 100+ corporate sponsors and recruiters, networking events and activations, and multiple pitch competitions. Assets and highlights are below.

Images & B-Roll from the AfroTech Conference Metaverse: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rnej8xpgrlb1n73/AABTiurdggaOoAqvzZ7xxTJwa?dl=0

Event Highlights:

The AT Cup Pitch Competition ’s $40,000 prize, presented by Lexus and judged by partners from First Round Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Blavity, Inc. was won by Aurign .

’s $40,000 prize, presented by Lexus and judged by partners from First Round Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Blavity, Inc. was won by . The Young Founders Pitch Competition ’s $20,000 first place prize, presented by Cash App and judged by partners from Collide Capital, Cash App, and Debut Capital was won by Interplay .

’s $20,000 first place prize, presented by Cash App and judged by partners from Collide Capital, Cash App, and Debut Capital was won by . Charlamagne Tha God held an in-depth discussion about the evolving topics surrounding Black media advertising and entrepreneurship, moderated by President of Black Effect Podcast Network, Dollie Bishop. Takeaways included how BEPN is successfully amplifying black voices into power, and the need for corporate ad sponsorship of Black content in the podcast space.

held an in-depth discussion about the evolving topics surrounding Black media advertising and entrepreneurship, moderated by President of Black Effect Podcast Network, Dollie Bishop. Takeaways included how BEPN is successfully amplifying black voices into power, and the need for corporate ad sponsorship of Black content in the podcast space. Morgan DeBaun , CEO of Blavity Inc., Will Lucas, and ESPN Sports Analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude dove into the relatable conversation of joining the current boom of NFTs/crypto currency, and how to get started on your first crypto currency investment.

, CEO of Blavity Inc., Will Lucas, and ESPN Sports Analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude dove into the relatable conversation of joining the current boom of NFTs/crypto currency, and how to get started on your first crypto currency investment. CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey joined Bitcoin experts Naija Roberts and Isaiah Jackson to discuss how Bitcoin is revolutionizing the financial industry with its potential to be the equitable currency of the future.





AfroTech Conference’s proud partners include Disney, Coinbase, Amazon, Meta, Silicon Valley Bank, and more.

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.

Blavity Inc. is a venture-funded technology and news media company, founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, we are home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving the multifaceted lives of Black millennials & gen-z through original content, video and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million millennials per month through our growing brand portfolio which includes: Blavity News, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Travel Noire, and Shadow & Act.

PRESS CONTACT

Carrie Bernstein

A-Game Public Relations

carrie@a-gamepr.com

Anita Chatterjee

A-Game Public Relations

anita@a-gamepr.com