Sage Sessions X3 kicks off in Orlando with focus on empowering customers and partners to thrive

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today kicks off its annual Sage Sessions X3 conference in Orlando. The hybrid event for Sage X3 customers and partners, held Nov. 15-17, offers attendees both in-person and virtual experience options.



With keynotes and breakout sessions delivered by Sage leaders, customers, and partners, the event is designed to provide the Sage X3 community with the tools to help them grow their business with Sage.

“Sage Sessions is our chance to share with customers and partners the strategy and vision of Sage. The versatility of Sage X3 can help their business succeed, and we want them to realize the full potential of the product,” said Nancy Harris, EVP and Managing Director of Sage North America. “In order to do that, we need to make sure they are supported. We are dedicated to providing a valuable experience that they can take back to their businesses.”

Conference highlights in 2021 include:

Sage Sessions Digital Experience – Sage is committed to the health and safety of all colleagues, customers, and partners. For those not able to attend the event in person, there is the opportunity to join the Sage Sessions Digital Experience . Designed to offer a virtual front-row seat, the digital experience will offer limited content from Nov. 16-17, including keynote sessions, breakout sessions, and an exhibition.





– Sage is committed to the health and safety of all colleagues, customers, and partners. For those not able to attend the event in person, there is the opportunity to join the . Designed to offer a virtual front-row seat, the digital experience will offer limited content from Nov. 16-17, including keynote sessions, breakout sessions, and an exhibition. Guest Keynote: Gary Vaynerchuk – A serial entrepreneur, Chairman of VaynerX, and CEO of VaynerMedia, Vaynerchuk is considered one of the leading global minds on what’s next in culture, relevance, and the internet. Known as “GaryVee,” he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business. He acutely recognizes trends and patterns early to help others understand how these shifts impact markets and consumer behavior.





A serial entrepreneur, Chairman of VaynerX, and CEO of VaynerMedia, Vaynerchuk is considered one of the leading global minds on what’s next in culture, relevance, and the internet. Known as “GaryVee,” he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business. He acutely recognizes trends and patterns early to help others understand how these shifts impact markets and consumer behavior. Feature Speaker: Mickey North Rizza – The program vice president of Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce at IDC, Rizza has over 20 years experience as a practitioner in supply chain, sourcing, and procurement. Additionally, she has several years of technology vendor experience, aiding practitioners on their transformation journey and assisting with market messages.



Sage Sessions X3 will also feature an outstanding Marketplace Expo filled with top Sage X3 partners. This year’s Platinum Sponsors include:

Certipro Solutions is a full-service business technology partner. It handles all data connection points – including Products, Pricing, Inventory, Customer Information, Order History, and more – for business-partner portals and other B2B/B2C eCommerce needs, reducing data errors and eliminating the need for manual data entry.





is a full-service business technology partner. It handles all data connection points – including Products, Pricing, Inventory, Customer Information, Order History, and more – for business-partner portals and other B2B/B2C eCommerce needs, reducing data errors and eliminating the need for manual data entry. Net at Work is a top Sage X3 implementation, services, and support partner, plus a full-service consultancy, who will be showcasing two strategic Sage solutions: Cloud at Work™ (Sage accredited cloud hosting purpose-built to deliver the best experience for Sage) and erpCommerce™ by Pixafy (fully integrated Sage X3 + Adobe Commerce transactional website live in 60 days).





is a top Sage X3 implementation, services, and support partner, plus a full-service consultancy, who will be showcasing two strategic Sage solutions: Cloud at Work™ (Sage accredited cloud hosting purpose-built to deliver the best experience for Sage) and erpCommerce™ by Pixafy (fully integrated Sage X3 + Adobe Commerce transactional website live in 60 days). Paya is a leading provider of integrated and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high-growth verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B services.

Gold Sponsors: Altec , Avalara , commercebuild , DataSelf Analytics , Prophix Software , SPS Commerce , and True Commerce .

Learn more about Sage Sessions X3 here .

Media contact:

Peter Olson

peter.olson@sage.com

408-878-0951