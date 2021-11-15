Trex Commercial Captures Multiple Honors in the 2021 LOOP Design Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Commercial , a leading national provider of architectural railing systems, further reinforced its reputation as an industry leader and innovator by sweeping the Building and Construction Fixtures category in this year’s LOOP Design Awards. The company’s multi-award-winning Ascent ® Glass Windscreen System captured top honors in the category, while Trex Signature®railing earned an Honorable Mention.

The LOOP Design Awards celebrate and honor the most remarkable entries in Architecture, Interior Design, Landscape Design and Product Design from around the world. This year’s competition drew more than 650 nominations from 50 countries. Entries were evaluated based on form, function and impact, and winners were selected by a jury of recognized architects, designers, landscape architects, product designers, professors, editors and photographers.

“It is always rewarding to be recognized for our work, especially when that recognition comes from knowledgeable industry professionals who might use or specify our products, as is the case with the LOOP Design Awards,” said Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial. “We are extremely proud to have had two of our products honored for their innovation and performance. This recognition further reinforces our reputation for engineering best-in-class products and solutions.”

Ascent ® Glass Windscreen – Reaching New Heights

Since its introduction to the market, Trex Commercial’s Ascent Glass Windscreen System has captured the attention of the commercial building arena for its innovative design and industry-exceeding performance. Ideal for rooftops, balconies and more, the system elevates any outdoor environment – from hospitality and high-rise applications to healthcare and educational settings – providing style and safety with unparalleled wind protection and unobstructed views.

While most commercial windscreen systems are capable of handling 10psf wind loads, Ascent is designed for eight times that amount, with a qualified wind load of 80psf. This increased wind load allows for installation at much higher altitudes, such as balconies and rooftops. At a standard height of 6 ft., Ascent provides extensive coverage for furniture and patrons; however, the product’s height is completely customizable based on individual project needs.

Adding to its appeal, Ascent features snap-fit aluminum posts that make for quick, safe and easy assembly. Unlike traditional glass windscreens that require installers to lift large panes of glass and slide them in from the top of the post system, Ascent glass panels are installed from the front. This approach significantly reduces installation time and helps to keep projects on track and within budget.

Trex Signature ® Railing – Effortlessly Stylish & Exceptionally Strong

Versatility, ease and performance are the “signatures” of the newest railing collection from Trex Commercial. Suitable for both interior and exterior applications, Trex Signature railing combines sophisticated design with the unparalleled strength and low maintenance ease of aluminum. The minimalist styling is unobtrusive and designed to optimize sightlines, making it ideal for staircases, balconies, patios, decks and public walkways.

Trex Signature railing is available with three infill options – traditional picket, tempered glass and stainless steel mesh panels. Sections can be installed with a continuously graspable rail and the structural integrity of the railing allows it to be curved for one-of-a-kind applications. Trex Signature railing is also easy to install and sustainable. The aluminum used to manufacture the railing is made from 50% recycled material and is a 100% recyclable, renewable resource, allowing the product to contribute to the LEED Recycled Content credit.

These latest honors join a number of other industry awards and accolades won by Trex Commercial this year, including:



Architecture MasterPrize: Trex Signature Railing earned an Honorable Mention in the “Building Envelope & Construction Materials” category for its stylish, minimalist look.

Trex Signature Railing earned an Honorable Mention in the “Building Envelope & Construction Materials” category for its stylish, minimalist look. Architect’s Newspaper “Best of Products Award”: Trex Signature railing received an Honorable Mention in the Architectural Hardware category based on the product’s aesthetics, performance and value.

Trex Signature railing received an Honorable Mention in the Architectural Hardware category based on the product’s aesthetics, performance and value. Metal Architecture Readers’ Choice Awards: Trex Commercial’s Tensiline™ cable railing was recognized as one of the top 25 products from the past year. The award comes directly from the readers of Metal Architecture, including architects, specifiers, building owners and more.

Trex Commercial’s Tensiline™ cable railing was recognized as one of the top 25 products from the past year. The award comes directly from the readers of Metal Architecture, including architects, specifiers, building owners and more. 2021 Innovative Design in Engineering and Architecture with Structural Steel (IDEAS2) Award: Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth was among 10 commercial projects from across the country chosen to receive the IDEAS2 Award, the steel industry’s top design honor. Earning special recognition by the judges were the architectural railings custom-engineered for the arena by Trex Commercial.

A complete list of this year’s LOOP Design Award winners can be found online at https://www.loopdesignawards.com/winners-2021/ . For more information about Trex Commercial, visit www.trexcommercial.com .

About Trex Commercial

Trex Commercial, based in Minneapolis, Minn., is a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications. The company engineers and markets pre-engineered railing systems, aluminum systems and custom railing solutions. Trex Commercial has built an industry-leading reputation for quality and dedication to customer service since 1990 and is a division of Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX]. To learn more about Trex Commercial, visit www.trexcommercial.com .

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies . Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com . You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ede90fd7-4a5b-47f4-b9af-02592b638806