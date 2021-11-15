Stryten Energy Expands Lithium Battery Capabilities with Acquisition of the Assets of Galvion’s Vehicle Power Division

Alpharetta, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, today announced it has acquired the assets of Galvion Vehicle Power, a division of Galvion Inc., a developer of advanced protective equipment, power management and data solutions for military and tactical clients worldwide.

The acquisition comes as the Biden administration, and notably the U.S. Department of Defense, are redoubling the commitment to boost U.S. manufacturing capabilities of highly specialized lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are vital to U.S. military preparedness, energy security and the advancement of clean energy goals.

Galvion has developed groundbreaking, safe and reliable lithium-ion energy storage solutions to meet demanding military requirements. Galvion’s Symbasys SWitchPack™ and SWATPACK™ lithium battery products will join Stryten’s newly formed Military and Government Division’s suite of power solutions that serves the public sector market. Solutions will include advanced lead and lithium battery technologies for submarines, combat vehicles, microgrids and ground logistics applications.

The SWitchPack i6T Li-ion vehicle battery is at the forefront of battery technology, powering the increasing number of electronic subsystems in current and future military vehicles. The i6T meets demanding military standards, including MIL-STD-1275, MIL-STD-810 and MIL-PRF-32565B when subjected to extensive ballistic and non-ballistic penetration, as well as UN 38.3 commercial safety standards.

The SWATPACK Li-ion battery allows modular and scalable energy systems for Silent Watch on tactical vehicles. Able to withstand the most challenging battlefield environments with a balance of lifecycle and energy density, this flexible system adapts to a wide variety of vehicle platforms requiring scalable energy from 4kWhr to over 100kWhr. The SWATPACK meets industry safety requirements (UL 2580 and UN38.3) and military standards (MIL-STD 1275D, MIL-STD 810).

“Energy storage solution companies like Stryten Energy are critical to strengthening America’s supply chain and ensuring access to advanced lead and lithium battery technologies,” said Tim Vargo, Chief Executive Officer of Stryten Energy. “We are excited to welcome Galvion’s experienced Vehicle Power team to Stryten Energy. The addition of their extensive lithium battery knowledge to our Research and Development group, as well as Galvion’s Vehicle Power Division assets, will provide our customers with next-generation lithium battery technology. This acquisition further solidifies our ability to help lead the transition to a clean energy economy.”

“Stryten Energy’s commitment to supplying Military and Government customers with premium energy storage solutions, combined with their manufacturing and distribution capabilities, makes them the ideal partner to acquire Galvion’s Vehicle Power division,” said Galvion CEO, Jonathan Blanshay. “This divestiture further supports our strategy to sharpen our focus and drive expanded capability, innovation and growth initiatives to deliver enhanced warfighter survivability and lethality.”

Galvion designs, develops and delivers mission critical head, face and torso protective solutions, as well as power and data management systems and advanced solutions for military and tactical clients worldwide.

Stryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the transportation, motive power, essential power and military sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity.

