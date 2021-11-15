BJC HealthCare Becomes First Health Care System in Midwest to Adopt Latest Robotic Technology for Arrhythmia Treatment

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, announces today that BJC HealthCare has become the first health care system in the midwest to offer the Genesis RMN system, advancing electrophysiology patient care and expanding access to advanced robotic technology for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias in the greater St. Louis region.

BJC HealthCare, one of the largest nonprofit healthcare organizations in the U.S., serving patients primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois, and mid-Missouri regions, has installed the latest Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) system at its Missouri Baptist Medical Center. Plans are underway for a second installation at BJC’s Barnes-Jewish Hospital on the Washington University Medical Campus. With this equipment, BJC becomes the first hospital system in the midwest providing the latest robotic technology to treat cardiac arrhythmia, and Missouri Baptist Medical Center becomes the first hospital to successfully treat patients with the Genesis RMN system in the region.

Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, certain arrhythmias can significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest. Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common, minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias.

The Genesis RMN system consists of two robotically controlled magnets, a flexible catheter with a magnetic tip, and an operating console. The system creates magnetic fields which can be finely manipulated to steer catheters with an unprecedented degree of precision and control. Because the catheter is controlled from the tip, it is flexible and gentle. With RMN, physicians can safely and effectively treat patients with complex arrhythmias, reaching areas of the heart that cannot be treated using traditional, manual techniques.

The clinical benefits of robotic cardiac ablation are well-documented with hundreds of publications describing, on average, fewer adverse events, better procedure success, and reduced radiation to patients with robotics when compared with manual cardiac ablation.

Today’s announcement continues the consistent collaboration in advancing clinical science, physician training, patient awareness, and patient access to robotic cardiac ablation procedures. Located less than one mile from Stereotaxis’ headquarters, Barnes-Jewish Hospital was among the first in the world to offer Robotic Magnetic Navigation to patients in 2005. Since then, over 1,000 patients have been treated for cardiac arrhythmias with the benefits of robotic precision and safety at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

“We appreciate the opportunity to serve the patients of BJC HealthCare at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “This strengthens and renews a long-term relationship that has been instrumental for technological progress and clinical care. We look forward to expanding the success of BJC’s robotic ablation practices and access to the benefits of robotics for patients suffering from arrythmias in St. Louis and the entire midwestern region.”

