FLSmidth financial calendar 2022

Valby, DENMARK

Company Announcement No.18-2021, 15 November 2021

Financial calendar 2022

  • 16 February 2022: Annual Report 2021
  • 30 March 2022: Annual General Meeting
  • 5 May 2022: Q1 2022 Interim Report
  • 19 August 2022: H1 2022 Interim Report
  • 8 November 2022: 9M 2022 Interim Report  


Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com  


