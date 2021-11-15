Cosmos Holdings Announces Installation of State-of-the-Art Automated Fulfillment System to Maximize the Productivity of CosmoFarm’s Pharmaceutical Logistic Center in Athens, Greece

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company") (OTCQX: COSM ), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced that it has integrated SSI SCHAEFER’s A-Frame Automated Robotic Picking System (“A-Frame”) into their pharmaceutical logistic center, CosmoFarm, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos. The fully automated fulfillment system is designed to process complex orders with precision and speed, leading to increased performance while drastically lowering error rates. The system can process up to 40,000 products per hour and can accommodate a variety of packaging shapes and sizes. CosmoFarm’s automated logistic center can be viewed here.



Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings, stated, “With a fully robotic system in place, CosmoFarm’s logistic center can now process orders at higher speeds and higher quality, even at peak times. This is critical to maintain the quality of our service while scaling our product offerings and client base. This installation reflects our commitment to invest in advanced technologies that substantially expand our current productivity and throughput, supporting our growth and improving the overall efficacy of our deliverables.”

CosmoFarm, headquartered in Athens, Greece is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesale company operating in the greater Athens area. CosmoFarm’s core activity is sourcing, procuring, and distributing branded and generic medicines, over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals, food supplements, and medical devices to its growing network of more than 1,130 pharmacies.

About SSI SCHAEFER

SSI SCHAEFER is an innovative logistics partner with considerable long-term focus. More than 80 years ago, the foundation was laid for the SSI SCHAEFER Group, which today operates internationally. Across six continents, more than 10,500 employees develop innovative concepts and solutions within a wide range of industries, thus shaping the future of intralogistics. SSI SCHAEFER takes advantage of opportunities offered by digital networking and transfers them to the world of complex material flows, increasing the efficiency of the global supply chain. More information is available at www.ssi-schaefer.com/ .

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices through an extensive, established EU distribution network. The Company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes and has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could”, are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.