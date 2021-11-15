Gene Amplification Technologies Market Size Surpass US$ 50.64 billion by 2028 Report Published by Acumen Research and Consulting

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gene Amplification Technologies Market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 8.6% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 50.64 billion by 2028.



The gene amplification technologies market is growing because of the ongoing research & development activities as well as investment by many public and private players in molecular diagnostics technology. For instance, in August 2021 - Cepheid announced that the company has received funding of $252 million for the development of its GeneXpert diagnostic platform, which is an automated molecular diagnostic device that performs sample preparation and pathogen detection within a single cartridge-based assay. GeneXpert devices are simple to use and provide quick findings, allowing diagnosis at the district level without the requirement for fully equipped clinical laboratories. Because of these features, the platform is frequently used in low- and middle-income nations to diagnose diseases like tuberculosis and HIV; SARS-CoV-2 assays are also being rolled out.

Key factors driving the growth of the global gene amplification technologies market are heavy investments in the pharma & biotech companies as well as academic research institutes. Moreover, technological advancement in the field of advanced DNA multiplication technologies is likely to create numerous growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based amplification led the technology segment in 2020

The technology segment is classified into PCR-based amplification, multiple displacement amplification, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification, loop-mediated isothermal amplification, strand displacement amplification, rolling circle amplification, ramification amplification, and others. The PCR-based amplification segment occupied the majority of the share in 2020 due to the growing demand for PCR in hospitals, clinics, pharma companies, and research institutes. The widespread application of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 has skyrocketed the demand for PCR-based amplification segments worldwide.

The hybridization application is expected to lead the market in the coming years

The application segment is categorized as whole hybridization, genome amplification, exome sequencing, SNP genotyping arrays, array CGH, and other applications. Among them, the hybridization segment acquired the maximum share in 2020 as hybridization allows researchers to locate the positions of specific DNA sequences on chromosomes. Today, most in situ hybridization procedures use fluorescent probes to detect DNA sequences, and the process is commonly referred to as FISH (fluorescence in situ hybridization).

The other sample types acquire the maximum share in 2020

Based on sample type, the market segregates into a single cell, FFPE, and others. The other segment grabbed the major market share in 2020. In addition, the single-cell segment stood for the second largest market share in 2020, owing to their benefits such as wide availability of products for amplification, low prices, and ease to use.

Kits & reagents, among product type accumulated for the biggest share in 2020

The product type segment is sub-segmented into instruments, kits & reagents, and services. Where kits & reagents were the most used product type as companies offering kits, reagents, and media have a huge presence globally. Moreover, the robust demand for kits & reagents in molecular diagnostics and genomics research also surges the market growth throughout the review period 2020 - 2028.

Among end-user, hospitals & clinics companies acquired the largest market shares

Hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutes are covered under the end-user segment. Among them, hospitals & clinics dominated the end-user segment with the majority of the share in 2020. The high growth in the segment is attributed to the patient’s preference towards hospitals and clinics for diagnosis and tests coupled with the presence of advanced healthcare equipment. The academic research institutes also obtained a significant share owing to the constant research & development activities to find a cure for new diseases.

Regional Outlook

In 2020, the North American led the global gene amplification technologies market with a major chunk. The presence of several key players in the region, strong genetic and molecular diagnostics research studies and high allocations for healthcare infrastructure are the key aspects contributing to the growth of the North American market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The increase in focus on upgrading healthcare infrastructures in countries such as China and India is primarily contributing to the growth of the APAC Gene Amplification Technologies market.

Major Players

The Gene Amplification Technologies Market is consolidated with a large number of players. The key players profiled in the report include Abbott, Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Ambion, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Silicon Biosystems, Takara Bio, Inc., Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd., and others.

