Vortex International Launches Dream Tunnel™, World’s First Fully Immersive Aquatic Attraction at IAAPA Expo

English French

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Aquatic Structures International (www.vortex-intl.com), a manufacturer and world leader in water attractions, has launched Dream Tunnel™, the world’s first fully immersive aquatic attraction, which offers visitors a dream-like adventure. A Dream Tunnel™ experience will be available at the IAAPA Expo from Nov. 16-19, booth #934 at the Orlando County Convention Center. Attendees can book an immersive experience by clicking: https://www.vortex-intl.com/dreamtunneliaapa/.



Available as either an on-water or on-land experience, Dream Tunnel™ is a modular attraction designed to complement the environment and theme of waterparks, amusement parks, aquatic centers, hotels and resorts. The floating experience amplifies a new or existing lazy river while the walk‑through experience enhances any site as a stand-alone attraction. Vortex’s team of experts will work with customers to integrate the attraction into their environment helping them bring to life their vision.

Dream Tunnel™ uses a combination of the power of water and cutting-edge technology to create immersive Dreamscape experiences in which no two adventures are the same. It entertains more visitors – and for longer – than a regular attraction. And the interchangeability of the Dreamscapes enables venues to provide visitors with new experiences year after year – without additional investment in a new ride.

“Dream Tunnel™ is an industry first, another example of Vortex’s commitment to innovate for its customers and excel in the world of water attractions,” said Stephen Hamelin, president and CEO of Vortex International. “Dream Tunnel™ connects art, technology and our multi-talented team’s expertise to produce a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that families can enjoy together.”

About Vortex

Since 1995, Vortex has been revolutionizing the way children and families play in urban spaces, waterparks, and resorts worldwide. With over 8,000 installations spanning 50 countries and 5 continents, our innovative approach to water attractions has helped communities

and businesses grow—leaving an impact long after families have dried off.

For more information on Vortex’s water attraction solutions, please visit the company’s website at www.vortex-intl.com.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Di Palma

(514) 694.3868 ext. 530

vdipalma@vortex-intl.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca2ef2ee-2366-49ec-b7fa-e1b0ffcdd533