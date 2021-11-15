Verizon appoints Samantha Hammock as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Verizon Communications (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) announced the appointment of Sam Hammock to Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Verizon, effective December 1, 2021. She will report directly to Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO.



“When you think about the investments we have made to strengthen our networks and create world-class experiences for our customers, the one constant driving our business forward is the need for great people. The main difference between a good organization and a great one always comes down to talent,” said Vestberg. “Sam Hammock is a proven HR leader with the experience and vision to lead us in a transformative time for our industry. You can’t build the future with yesterday’s skills, and Sam will make sure we are ready with the best talent to capitalize on our next stage of growth.”

Before joining Verizon as the Senior Vice President of Global Talent, Sam spent 14 years at American Express, most recently as the Head of Talent and Learning, where she supported the transformation of their HR function by building and integrating their talent ecosystem. She also implemented a culture of continuous learning to reinforce talent readiness across American Express.

“It takes more than technology and the best networks to deliver on our purpose as a company. It takes the right talent to make what’s next, our reality right now,” said Hammock. “We are at a pivotal time in our business where the promise of a 5G-connected world has arrived. However, our ability to remain at the forefront of the industry rests entirely on unlocking the full potential of our workforce. Our people are our greatest asset, and I am so honored to work alongside our leaders to ensure Verizon continues to attract the best and brightest talent in the industry.”

Hammock will be responsible for all aspects of Verizon’s HR practice, including attracting, engaging and retaining talent to maintain Verizon’s stronghold as a network leader and deliver on the promise of 5G. Additionally, she will lead learning and development and continue to foster an inclusive culture and diverse workforce.

