MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 15 November 2021 at 16:30

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: HANNA-STIINA NIEMI

Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: MIKA NIEMI

Position: Member of the Board Initial Notification Reference number: 6565/7/8 Issuer Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-11-10 Venue: CEUX Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 66.00 Unit price: 9.03 Euro Volume: 44.00 Unit price: 9.04 Euro Volume: 114.00 Unit price: 9.01 Euro Volume: 86.00 Unit price: 9.01 Euro Volume: 181.00 Unit price: 9.00 Euro Volume: 50.00 Unit price: 9.01 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 541.00 Volume weighted average price: 9.01153 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-11-10 Venue: CEUD Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 500.00 Unit price: 9.06 Euro Volume: 263.00 Unit price: 9.05 Euro Volume: 281.00 Unit price: 9.025 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1044.00 Volume weighted average price: 9.04806 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-11-10 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 500.00 Unit price: 9.03 Euro Volume: 124.00 Unit price: 9.02 Euro Volume: 400.00 Unit price: 9.02 Euro Volume: 5.00 Unit price: 9.02 Euro Volume: 100.00 Unit price: 9.01 Euro Volume: 555.00 Unit price: 9.01 Euro Volume: 904.00 Unit price: 9.00 Euro Volume: 200.00 Unit price: 9.00 Euro Volume: 380.00 Unit price: 9.04 Euro Volume: 483.00 Unit price: 9.00 Euro Volume: 352.00 Unit price: 9.00 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4003.00 Volume weighted average price: 9.01182 Euro

In total the disposals reported above are 5,588 shares.

Additional information:

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

