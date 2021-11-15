Alison Murphy Joins Risk Strategies as National Practice Leader, Private Client Services

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced Alison Murphy has joined as National Practice Leader, Private Client Services. In this role, Alison will develop and lead the overall national growth strategy for Private Client Services. She will focus on enhancing the client experience for our high-net-worth clients and deliver tailored solutions that better serve their unique insurance and risk management needs.



“Risk Strategies Private Client Services business is among our greatest strengths as an organization. It’s an area in which we are uniquely positioned to bring multiple solutions to our clients including homeowners, collections, automobile, excess liability, yacht, aviation and life to name a few,” said John Mina, Chief Executive Officer of Risk Strategies. “I am excited to welcome Alison to the Risk Strategies family. She is incredibly well respected in the industry and will help foster key relationships and harness the power of Risk Strategies for our clients.”

Murphy comes to Risk Strategies with 25 years of experience in the property & casualty insurance industry, the majority of which has been spent in the high-net-worth segment. Prior to joining, she worked for the PURE Group of Insurance Companies where she held various leadership positions, most recently serving as Eastern Zone Executive. Previously, she held various roles focused on business development and underwriting for AIG and The Chubb Corporation.

“Risk Strategies associates are committed to working together to ensure clients receive best-in-class service and products. I’m thrilled to join Risk Strategies and to help play a role in accelerating the growth of the high net worth practice across our national footprint,” said Alison Murphy.

In addition to her professional experience, Murphy holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Franklin & Marshall College and is a graduate of Boston’s Future Leaders Program. She is actively engaged in her community through several organizations including the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation, Women’s Lunch Place and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Falmouth Road Race.

