Nemaura Medical Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Loughborough, England, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today provides a business update and releases its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (for the three months ended September 30, 2021).

Recent Corporate Highlights:

● Launched beta version of Miboko, its mass-market metabolic health program utilizing the Company’s non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application. ● Signed a global commercial contract with MySugarWatch DuoPack Limited (“MSW-DP”). Under terms of the deal, the continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and sensors will be provided as Duo-Packs with prescription-only medicines that are widely prescribed for people with Type 2 diabetes. ● Welcomed Dr. Osama Hamdy, M.D., Ph.D., to its advisory board as a consultant. Dr. Hamdy is a senior endocrinologist at the Joslin Diabetes Centre, and associate professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr Hamdy will partake and advise on Key Opinion leader studies in both the Diabetes and Metabolic Health fields using Nemaura’s glucose monitoring technology

“We continue to make progress in our commercializing efforts for sugarBEAT® in the UK and recognizing revenue from our licensee. We are also working closely with advisors to expand our footprint throughout the world to address the worldwide health crisis of diabetes using our skin-mounted needle-free CGM as an innovative solution for patients and consumers. Combined with our digital lifestyle management programs, we believe that our technology offering has the potential to be a key tool for the prevention and management of Type 2 diabetes,” commented Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura Medical. “As we progress with our corporate, clinical, and regulatory milestones, we will provide future investor updates.”

2Q22 Financial summary:

● Total operating expenses were approximately $1.7 million. The rise in general and administrative expenses was driven predominantly by increased wages, as additional headcount has been added to support the operational scale up process across both our UK and U.S. teams. Increases have also been seen in insurance and advertising costs, which are considered to be directly related to the commercialization steps taken during the period. ● Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2021 were approximately $26.8 million, as compared to $31.9 million at March 31, 2021. ● The Company submitted its initial “deposit invoice” in the amount of $513,000 to its UK licensee as partial payment of the order received for 200,000 sensors and associated devices. Payment for which was received on October 1, 2021 and will convert to revenue once the Company begins delivery of the final product to its licensee, which is expected to begin during the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30,

2021

(Unaudited) As of March 31, 2021



($) ($) ASSETS Current assets: Cash 26,768,196 31,865,371 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,364,458 1,269,513 Accounts receivable - related party 503,554 - Inventory 1,115,226 850,622 Total current assets 29,751,434 33,985,506 Other assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 351,538 202,145 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,491,068 1,055,256 Total other assets 1,842,606 1,257,401 Total assets 31,594,040 35,242,907 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 151,392 253,694 Liability due to related parties - 148,795 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 602,669 180,552 Notes payable, current portion 15,829,764 5,733,370 Deferred revenue 624,588 103,470 Total current liabilities 17,208,413 6,419,881 Non-current portion of notes payable 8,794,846 19,188,724 Non-current portion of deferred revenue 1,224,797 1,276,130 Total non-current liabilities 10,019,643 20,464,854 Total liabilities 27,228,056 26,884,735 Commitments and contingencies: Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 42,000,000 shares authorized and 23,308,049 and 22,941,157 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively 23,308 22,941 Additional paid-in capital 35,007,626 32,044,335 Accumulated deficit (30,682,660 ) (23,844,671 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,710 135,567 Total stockholders’ equity 4,365,984 8,358,172 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 31,594,040 35,242,907

See notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(in Dollars, except Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: - - - - Total revenue - - - - Operating expenses: Research and development 286,886 456,280 575,370 771,592 General and administrative 1,427,916 771,533 2,760,102 1,367,253 Total operating expenses 1,714,802 1,227,813 3,335,472 2,138,845 Loss from operations (1,714,802 ) (1,227,813 ) (3,335,472 ) (2,138,845 ) Interest expense (1,779,462 ) (353,404 ) (3,502,517 ) (542,428 ) Net loss (3,494,264 ) (1,581,217 ) (6,837,989 ) (2,681,273 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (107,151 ) (19,333 ) (117,857 ) (14,510 ) Comprehensive loss (3,601,415 ) (1,600,550 ) (6,955,846 ) (2,695,783 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.15 ) (0.07 ) (0.29 ) (0.12 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 23,308,049 22,390,114 23,209,514 21,638,907

See notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.