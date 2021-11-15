November 15, 2021

Announcement no. 20

BioPorto A/S - Extraordinary General Meeting, New Board Member

Today, BioPorto A/S held an Extraordinary General Meeting where Peter Mørch Eriksen was elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

The proposals from the Board of Directors under item 2 and 3 were also adopted:

a) A renewal of the authorization to issue warrants in Article 17a in the Articles of Association, however limited so that (i) the aggregate number of warrants outstanding shall not exceed the equivalent of 10% of the Company’s share capital from time to time and that (ii) the maximum share capital increase pursuant to the authorization shall be DKK 20,000,000, and

b) Authorisation to the Chairman of the general meeting.

Immediately following the Extraordinary General Meeting, Thomas Magnussen resigned from the Board of Directors, and Christopher Lindop was elected as its new Chairman and John Patrick McDonough as its Vice Chairman.

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Lindop, BioPorto A/S, + 45 45 29 00 00

Tim Eriksen, Investor relations, BioPorto A/S, +45 61 68 77 79

Email: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

