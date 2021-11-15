GET CONNECTED from anywhere, anytime with McQ CONNECT™, a New Globally Linked Iridium Satellite Information Networking Modem

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McQ Inc. is launching a new, truly global information networking product, McQ CONNECT, which will operate using the Iridium Certus® service. The McQ CONNECT is a small satcom modem that can send and receive information in real-time over Internet Protocol (IP) networks. The new device was developed using the latest in a line of Iridium core technology transceivers, the Iridium Certus™ 9770. For applications that require sending video on the move, McQ vWatch®, can be added to the solution. vWatch is a video compression management solution that can be added to any radio for sending high quality video at a fixed location or on the move. McQ was selected by Iridium as one of the first Value Added Manufacturing (VAM) partners to create a new solution based on the Iridium Certus 9770. The McQ CONNECT is ruggedized to IP 67 standards and comes with a small omni directional antenna that enables easy operation for static or mobile applications. This means you can instantly feed information from your remote application via a secure cloud network and send command and control data to an application anywhere in the world. Iridium’s low earth orbit satellites provide total global coverage, enabling the McQ CONNECT modem to send files of any size using many messaging protocols including application data, pictures, safety alerts, security alerts, email messages, system monitoring data, and application command and control. The device also supports voice services and can connect to computers, servers, tablets and smartphones, enabling additional applications. The small modem is 23 x 13 x 6 cm (9 x 4.5 x 2.5 In), is 1 Kg (2 lb), and has mounting provisions for shock and vibration environments on mobile platforms. McQ has technical support to help users integrate their applications and design custom user interfaces. This new global information product can provide a very affordable solution to connect your remote system applications to your user interface.



McQ, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, has been supplying DoD, DHS, DoE, DoJ, and other US Government Agencies and commercial customers with advanced technology security and surveillance systems for over 35 years. McQ has been an Iridium Partner company for over 20 years, providing Government and Industry with globally linked satellite information sent from security systems located all over the world. The Iridium satellite communications network enables a cloud information architecture that can rapidly distribute information from anywhere on the earth to users anywhere in the world. McQ CONNECT™ is a new product taking advantage of the new Iridium Certus machine to machine data service Iridium is initiating this year that can deliver data and information from static or mobile systems and provide command and control to these systems. McQ is a Small Business Entity and a Non-Traditional DoD contractor. McQ designs, develops, and manufactures the latest state of the art sensor systems.

