Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats Brings in an Early Christmas Gift With a New Hawaii Store Location

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holiday season, the Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats team opens a fifth island location at the Windward Mall in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats is known for its ube ice cream and handmade halo-halos. A halo-halo is like an upside-down shave ice with fruit toppings on the bottom and an ice cream scoop on top. This new location will expand its menu options. "We are so excited to unveil new offerings that our long-time customers may not expect but definitely fall right in line with the Magnolia brand, which has always been a blend of Asian and Pacific Islander flavors," says Bryan Rogelio-Gazmen, the Operations Manager for all six stores. Visit the store frequently and follow them on social media for new menu items exclusive to the Windward location.

The new Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats location will be above the food court at the Windward Mall (46-056 Kamehameha Hwy, Kaneohe, HI 96744).

Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats will have a soft opening on Nov. 19, 2021, and the official grand opening will be on Nov. 20, 2021. On November 20, the first 25 customers get a free mini halo-halo. For more information on the opening, visit their Instagram and Facebook, @magnoliaicecreamtreats.

Save the date and join Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats to kick off the holiday season with the Windward Mall store opening.

Grand Opening Details:

Event: Halo Halo-DAY Party with Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats

Date: Saturday, November 20

Time: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Location:

Windward Mall

46-056 Kamehameha Hwy

Kaneohe, HI 96744

About Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats

Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats offers a variety of ice cream and specially crafted desserts in flavors like Macapuno Ube, Mais Queso, Langka, and more. From different kinds of halo-halo to different kinds of milkshakes, come visit us or go to your local Asian store to try our wide menu.

Learn more about Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats at https://www.magnoliatreats.com/ and stay updated on Instagram, @magnoliaicecreamtreats .

Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats is manufactured by the parent company, Ramar Foods Corporation. Learn more about Ramar Foods at www.ramarfoods.com .

Press Contact: Jemm Magaling

Group: Divine Creative Studios (on behalf of Ramar Foods)

Email: jemm@divinecreativestudio.com

