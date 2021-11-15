OneShare Health Steps Up for American Service Men and Women in Honor of Veteran's Day and Beyond

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneShare Health, an ACA-exempt Health Care Sharing Ministry and Christian non-profit, has stepped up its involvement with the American military community. Through their donation initiatives to veteran non-profits, close work with First TV's Jesse Kelly, and new mental health offerings, the Health Care Sharing Ministry aims to provide financial, spiritual, and mental health support to U.S. veterans and active service members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.

Through their sponsorship of First TV's Jesse Kelly, OneShare hopes to increase their exposure to more veterans and those who possibly suffer from combat or service fatigue and PTSD. OneShare Health has pledged funds from each new enrollment referred from First TV's Jesse Kelly to be donated to the PTSD Foundation of America and Camp Hope, a PTSD rehabilitation center in Houston, TX.

In addition, the health care company has also recently introduced 24/7 mental health support available to help their members with anxiety and depression, and to boost mental health resilience, all at no additional cost to their membership.

These initiatives are the latest in Veteran-focused partnerships, sponsorships, and campaigns for the health care company. In the past, OneShare Health has also worked with the Adaptive Training Foundation to support the organization's vision to create sustainable lifestyle changes that help amputees adapt to their life-changing injuries.

Anyone interested in learning more about these organizations and how they can serve at-risk veterans is invited to visit OneShare Health's Mission in Motion page or follow them on social media.

About OneShare Health:

OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, non-profit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) based in Irving, Texas that facilitates the sharing of eligible medical expenses among like-minded Christians and those of similar faiths who agree to our Statement of Beliefs. Health care sharing ministries are not traditional health insurance and do not accept risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by members.

