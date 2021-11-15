Chi-Cal Rivers Fund Awards $1.2 Million in Conservation Grants to Improve Waterways, Habitats and Greenspace in the Chicago/Calumet Region

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chi-Cal Rivers Fund partners today announced six projects selected to receive $1.2 million in grant funding to improve and enhance waterways in the Chicago-Calumet region. These investments will protect and conserve fish and wildlife habitat, reduce stormwater runoff, and improve access to and use of natural areas and greenspace for communities. The grants will generate $1.6 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $2.8 million.

Administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), the fund is supported in 2021 with contributions from BNSF Railway, Cleveland-Cliffs, Crown Family Philanthropies, the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, Hunter Family Foundation, The Joyce Foundation, the Walder Foundation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service. The awards announced today mark the fund’s eighth annual slate of grants, bringing its total cumulative impact to $35 million.

“The Chi-Cal Rivers Fund is committed to investing in projects that improve water quality and deliver a suite of benefits for both wildlife and people,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “These latest grant awards will support efforts to add more than 1.9 million gallons of stormwater storage, create 28 acres of neighborhood greenspace, restore and enhance 32 acres of wetland and upland habitat, and control invasive species on more than 165 acres.”

“We value this important partnership to achieve multiple goals of flood resiliency, watershed health, habitat restoration, and benefitting the lives of the diverse human communities who live along our region’s rivers,” said David Farren, executive director of the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation. “By coordinating and leveraging our collective funds for these grants, we can achieve a greater impact, and learn from each other in the process.”

“As the cleanest mode of ground freight transportation in the nation, BNSF appreciates the work of the Chi-Cal fund and being a partner in bettering the region’s waterways,” said Peter Skosey, executive director state and government affairs of BNSF Railway.

“The Chi-Cal Rivers Fund understands and elevates the role of collaboration in advancing healthy ecosystems,” said Frank Baiocchi, executive director of the Hunter Family Foundation. “From funding partners with a wide range of expertise and perspectives to grantees who convene, guide, and lead governments, corporations, nonprofits, and residents to build sustainable solutions for entrenched environmental inequities, the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund ensures that all efforts can have the comprehensive support they need to be successful.”

The six grants announced today will restore wetland and riparian habitat to benefit migratory birds and native fish species such as longnose gar; install green stormwater infrastructure that reduces runoff and creates community greenspaces to enhance residents’ quality of life; and continue to improve habitat in Chicago and northwest Indiana through tree planting and invasive species control.

The six Chi-Cal Rivers Fund 2021 grants include:

Friends of the Chicago River will improve function and accessibility of Thorn Creek by removing invasive species, improving stormwater infiltration, and enhancing habitat for Illinois species of concern such the wood thrush and red-headed woodpecker in Sweet Woods Forest Preserve. Project will restore 118 acres of Thorn Creek resulting in an additional 1.9 million gallons of stormwater infiltrated into the soil per rain event.

OAI, Inc. will reduce localized flooding and prevent pollution from entering priority waterways by maintaining green stormwater infrastructure for communities in Illinois and northwest Indiana disproportionately impacted by flooding. Project will provide community-based training and enhance over 1 million square feet of green infrastructure for self-sustaining maintenance.

Shedd Aquarium Society will install floating wetlands and create in-stream habitat to promote biodiversity and shoreline resilience for wildlife and lead community stewardship activities for the South Branch of the Chicago River. Project will engage the public, improve 2 acres of greenspace and install 35 floating wetlands for native fish and migratory bird species.

Shirley Heinze Land Trust will restore riparian habitat for birds and improve public greenspace in underserved communities through habitat restoration, invasive species control and installing green stormwater infrastructure along Deep River in the town of New Chicago. Project will improve 0.55 acres of public greenspace through community-led process and restore 23.7 acres of riparian bird habitat.

Save the Dunes Conservation Fund will restore and improve habitat and public access along the East Branch of the Little Calumet River corridor to enhance water quality, wildlife habitat and stormwater storage. Project will advance regional goals through a collaborative approach and restore 32 acres of prairie and floodplain habitat, control invasive species on 45 acres and create 7.7 miles of riverfront trails.

The Student Conservation Association will reduce stormwater runoff and create urban habitat by planting 500 new trees in northwest Indiana. Project will build upon previous investments and continue to improve water quality at a regional scale while engaging the community and volunteers.

To learn more about the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund and the six projects announced today, please visit www.nfwf.org/programs/chi-cal-rivers-fund.

