StayinFront Retail Data Insight Appoints Derrick Jones to Support Business Growth

FAIRFIELD, NJ, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront, Inc. announced today the appointment of Derrick Jones as Commercial Director of StayinFront Retail Data Insight (StayinFront RDI). Based in StayinFront’s Toronto office, Derrick will support StayinFront RDI’s continued growth in North America.

StayinFront RDI is a wholly owned subsidiary of StayinFront Inc., a recognized global leader in mobile, cloud-based retail execution solutions focused on delivering superior sales performance and optimizing sales force effectiveness. StayinFront RDI solutions include Field View, Sales View, ROI View and Supply Chain OSA. Newly launched Predictive Analytics is now deployed on most continents, and continues to leverage machine learning to generate store-level predictive alerts that focuses field sales teams on the highest priority (size-of-prize) in-store opportunities where POS data is not available.

Recently, Derrick has held senior roles in sales, client support and leading-edge analytics technology at Mondelēz International, Kraft Foods and Cadbury Adams.

“Derrick brings over 20 years’ experience in consumer goods, digital transformation, system integration and big data analytics,” explained Andy Foweather, Managing Director at StayinFront RDI. “We welcome his contribution and deep expertise as we continue to provide quantifiable benefits and real time actionable insights to our expanding global customer base.”

“I’ve worked with a number of StayinFront products and the StayinFront RDI team. They are innovative and continue to develop the integrated products and services global consumer goods companies require, to cost effectively manage and measure their digital transformation initiatives. I’m pleased to join them as they continue to grow and develop the business,” stated Derrick Jones.

About StayinFront, Inc.

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for Life Sciences organizations and Consumer Goods. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time, and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Know More, Do More, and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its StayinFront Retail Data Insight (RDI) and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand-alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit https://www.stayinfront.com/.

