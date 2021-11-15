Reliance Global Group Announces Successful Launch of 5MinuteInsure.com in Tennessee





Follows successful launch in MI, AZ, IN & OH; accelerating rollout to additional states in the near term

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that it has successfully launched 5MinuteInsure.com in Tennessee.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “Our launch of 5MinuteInsure.com in Tennessee follows our recent successful launches in four other states. Having built a powerful foundation for the comparison and purchasing platform with smart technology, 5MinuteInsure.com is able to add more states with minimal setup time. Most importantly, given the policy savings we’ve already witnessed, we look forward to providing the people of Tennessee a better option for their insurance needs.”

5MinuteInsure.com is a platform developed by Reliance Global that provides an easy and efficient way to shop and buy insurance. Using artificial intelligence and data mining, 5MinuteInsure.com provides consumers with competitive insurance quotes in under 2 minutes, with the ability to bind coverage within 5 minutes. Consumers can compare live quotes for auto insurance between multiple carriers as well as instantly purchase coverage on the same single platform. A video overview of the platform is available online .

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including 5MinuteInsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com