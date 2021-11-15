ARM Microcontrollers Market size worth $ 8523.26 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8.51% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ ARM Microcontrollers Market ” By Product (80-120 Pins, Less than 80 Pins, More than 120 Pins), By Application (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global ARM Microcontrollers Market size was valued at USD 4811.15 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8523.26 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.51% from 2021 to 2028.

Global ARM Microcontrollers Market Overview

The adoption of smartphone technology is a major factor that determines the success of today’s technology. And hence, it is important to identify the main factors that influence the consumer’s behavior which has led to the increasing penetration of smartphones. Smartphones are witnessing substantial growth; according to our analysis, worldwide, nearly 75% of the total population owns a smartphone. This increasing adoption has led to an increase in the bulk manufacturing of the product. This growth in the demand for smartphones has directed to the reduction of their cost overall. The microcontroller provides a higher speed to the IoT-based devices; thus, they can execute more demanding tasks efficiently.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has created lucrative opportunities for the ARM microcontroller market with its flexibility, convenience, and efficiency with the provision of huge automation across the industry. And hence, with increasing demand for IoT, there is substantial demand for the ARM microcontrollers market. However, unstable Voltage Sources, Electrical Interference, and Poor Assembly Processes are other facts that may cause operational failures. A skilled workforce is essential for monitoring the proper functioning of these devices. In case of such operational failures, the market growth for ARM Microcontrollers is restricted

Key Players

The major players in the market are Microchip, NXP, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices Inc, Toshiba, Cypress Semiconductor, Renesas, Infineon, Maxim Integrated, Silicon Laboratories, Nuvoton Technology, ZiLOG.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global ARM Microcontrollers Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

ARM Microcontrollers Market, By Product 80-120 Pins Less than 80 Pins More than 120 Pins







ARM Microcontrollers Market, By Application Automotive Industrial Consumer Communication Medical Other Applications







ARM Microcontrollers Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



