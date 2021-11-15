Sompo International Appoints Mike Reid as Head of Casualty, International Insurance

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a global Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the appointment of Mike Reid as Executive Vice President, Head of Casualty, International Insurance. He will be based in London and report to Richard Housley, Chief Underwriting Officer, International Insurance.



Julian James, Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance at Sompo International, said: “Mike is the perfect fit for Sompo International; he is experienced, ambitious and entrepreneurial and joins us at a pivotal moment on our growth journey. He will lead an established team that diversifies by product and distribution, including delegated authority solutions to SMEs and an open market book focused on larger clients. Mike will have responsibility for building out our international casualty business, working across our operations outside of the U.S. to deliver solutions that meet the liability risks enterprises face today and to foster mutually beneficial relationships with our clients and brokers.”

Mike has over twenty years’ experience in the casualty market gained across broking and underwriting, including both the Company and Lloyd’s markets. He began his career with Willis before moving on to hold senior roles at ACE, Brit and – most recently – QBE, where he was Director, International Liability and a member of the Executive Management team for the international business. He has a degree in Business Economics from the University of Southampton.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact

Sompo International

Cara Gallagher

SVP, Marketing & Communications

Phone: + 1 917 421 4973

Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com

Luther Pendragon

Will Mutton

Phone: + 44 7827 903973

Email: williammutton@luther.co.uk