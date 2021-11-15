ALYI CEO Expects To Finalize Terms This Week On Second EV Business Acquisition

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced ALYI CEO Randell Torno is now in London to finalize terms on a second acquisition expected to close rapidly.

Dr. Torno was in Nairobi early last week and finalized acquisition terms on a first transaction to acquire a majority interest in a Nairobi business designed to accelerate the company’s electric vehicle revenue. The acquisition agreement is expected to be finalized and executed with the next two weeks.

ALYI is on track to realize a $2 million revenue target by year end 2021 anticipated from sales of its first electric motorcycles into the African motorcycle market. The Nairobi acquisition is expected to accelerate and grow the revenue stream in 2021.

From Nairobi, Dr. Torno traveled to Addis Ababa for the rollout of ALYI’s first electric three-wheel Bajaj’s going into service as taxis and delivery vehicles – photos and videos of the rollout event to follow upon Mr. Torno’s return to Dallas.

The second acquisition negotiations are taking place in London in conjunction with strategic meetings to advance ALYI’s ongoing development of an EV race in Nairobi designed to brand ALYI’s EV ecosystem.

ALYI is an Electric Vehicle and overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem company concentrating on the East African market with plans to expand into to the overall global developing economic market.

ALYI is building an entire Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .