On 12 November 2021, CFO Tilde Kejlhof has sold 3,000 number of shares in SP Group, ISIN code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 400.00 equal to DKK 1,200,000.00 and 500 number of shares in SP Group, ISIN code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 416.85 equal to DKK 208,427.00.

Today, Executive Assistant, Mia Mørk, has sold 2,400 number of shares in SP Group, ISIN code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 416.67 equal to DKK 1,000,004.00.

