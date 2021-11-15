$14+ Million Dollars in Homebuilder Sales Attributed to Martin Communications' Innovative Tech Product

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Communications , a Raleigh-based digital marketing agency, continues to provide its clients with innovative sales and marketing solutions. Capitol City Homes, an award-winning homebuilder and a Martin Communications client, is seeing off-the-chart conversion results due to its implementation of Martin Communications' tech product, ProspectsRevealed . Since the partnership's inception in March 2020, more than $14 million dollars of the homebuilder's sales are attributed to its participation in the ProspectsRevealed program.

ProspectsRevealed, created by Martin Communications, is programming logic that tracks the users' journey as they navigate a website. That logic is used to serve customized and relevant messages and incentives to website visitors to communicate with them based on their preference history. Within three months of the initial client launch of ProspectsRevealed, the local homebuilder received dramatic increases in website users (+49%), SEO traffic (+29.09%), web leads (+178.45%), and sales (+37.89%). Recent analytics show that Capitol City Homes is experiencing a 29.12% increase in organic search traffic, a 97.79% increase in online contacts and an 83.33% increase in sales year to date from online contacts when compared to the same period last year. All ProspectsRevealed logic is automated so it can interface with CRM database software programs and track leads and sales.

"We are very proud of all of our products and services," said Jenny Burke, president of Martin Communications. "ProspectsRevealed is proving to be an invaluable asset, as it takes digital engagement to the next level, allowing our clients to learn more about their customers' preferences and create relationships before a contact form is even filled out. Adding this technology to a website helps propel the positive analytics from day one."

###

About Martin Communications

Martin Communications, located in Raleigh, NC, is an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm providing expert strategy, branding and advertising, social media, public relations and website design and development. Our full-service capabilities also include graphic design, copywriting, idea generation, and more. For over a decade, our unique culture and diverse, deep pool of talent has driven us to successfully deliver measurable results for businesses of all sizes in a broad array of industries. With roots in radio, television and newspaper, we know a thing or two about the importance of powerful messaging. For more information, visit us at thinkmartinfirst.com .

About ProspectsRevealed

Created in 2020 by Martin Communications, ProspectsRevealed is programming logic that tracks the users' journey as they navigate a website. That logic is used to serve customized and relevant messages and incentives to website visitors in order to understand customer behavior better and communicate with them on their preference history. Clients of ProspectsRevealed are experiencing dramatic results in their analytics including increases in website users, SEO traffic, web leads, and sales. For more information, visit www.ProspectsRevealed.com .

Media Contact

Jenny Burke

President, Martin Communications

919-621-1619

jenny@thinkmartinfirst.com

Related Images











Image 1: Martin Communications





Martin Communications









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment