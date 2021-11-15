StandPoint Finance is Negotiating the Opening of Its Own Bitcoin Mining Farm...

Kingstown, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Standpoint Finance (STF) announces its resolve to establish its Bitcoin mining farm, hinting that negotiation is ongoing. The farm will house high-powered computers that would solve complex computational math problems. According to Investopedia, a leading source of financial content on the internet, Bitcoin mining is the process of creating new bitcoin by solving those computational maths puzzles. Tom Wood, Standpoint Finance’s VP business development, stated in a statement on Friday that the company decided to join other companies that already own or are planning to own their Bitcoin mining farm. The decision comes after the company deliberated on a report submitted by the company’s team of crypto market analysts. The company’s analyst team had earlier been charged with a responsibility to investigate the prospect in the Bitcoin mining business.

“After carefully examining the crypto ecosystem in general and specifically the bitcoin market, we can see long-term constant growth in the daily trading volumes as more and more general services, online e-commerce as well as a traditional offline business willing to accept crypto as a legal tender. We believe that this constant rise in demand will inevitably lead to a rise in price which we believe will send bitcoin beyond the 100,000 USD marks in 2-3 years” Tom Wood said.



From the report submitted, Bitcoin price is projected to continue to rise, as available market statistics show a long-term upward trajectory. STF market analyst team projects that Bitcoin price will surpass the 100,000 USD mark in the next three years. Owing to that projection, the group of analysts believes that Bitcoin mining would become a top-flying investment opportunity. STF intends to harness the opportunity by owning a Bitcoin mining farm. As part of the ongoing negotiation, the company is considering the possibility of a joint venture or independent initiative.



Although it is unclear how STF will eventually proceed, the company has opened its doors to investors and other companies that would be interested in partnering to own a Bitcoin mining farm. One clear thing is that the company intends to replicate the success it has recorded so far in its brokerage business in this new venture. Tom Wood further stressed that the company would be employing the best hands to ensure the Bitcoin mining farm do not only come to fruition but be successful.

