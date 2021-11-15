Plex, the Largest Independent Streaming Media Platform, Reaches 200 Free-to-Stream FAST Live TV Channels

Los Gatos, CA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plex , the largest independent ad-supported video on demand and streaming media platform, today announced it now offers over 200 free-to-stream live TV channels featuring hit movies, bingeable series, news, and more. Plex is one of the most widely available ad-supported video on demand and live TV offerings in the industry, available in 193 countries.

Since launching free live TV in 2020, the company has rapidly onboarded some of the biggest names in TV, including Lionsgate, AMC, A+E, Slightly Off by IFC, Popcornflix, Crackle, Euronews, and WE tv. Featuring a range of Spanish-language channels like Sony Canal Novelas, radically diverse movies and shows from Revry, including iconic narrative and documentary films, cutting-edge series, and the most original LGBTQ+ content in the world, kid’s favorites like Ryan and Friends, Toon Goggles, and Baby Shark, and dozens of other movies, sports, game shows, news, and classic TV shows, Live TV on Plex has something for everyone. This ever-growing library of new free-to-stream content is both driving Plex toward its goal of offering any entertainment a consumer may want while also offering advertisers incremental reach.

In addition to working to ensure consumers have access to all the media that matters to them, Plex is also focused on bringing content providers and advertisers a deep knowledge of ad sales, analytics, data, and innovation to maximize campaign performance for marketers. Increased reach combined with fully transparent data, analytics, and efficient pricing are key pillars that help Plex partners grow their market share and sales.

Plex offers access to more types of media in one place than any other streaming service with thousands of free on-demand movies and TV shows, over 200 free-to-stream live TV channels, access to OTA broadcast channels, a DVR, streaming music via TIDAL, podcasts, and more.

About Plex

For fans of movies and shows who are overwhelmed by the chaos of the fragmented streaming universe, Plex provides a more personalized and intuitive experience with a suite of free, easy-to-use, powerful, and beautiful apps for every platform. A global streaming platform that offers thousands of free movies and TV shows on-demand as well as hundreds of free-to-stream live TV channels, Plex has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Paramount, Lionsgate, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Sony Pictures Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, AMC, A+E, and Crackle. Backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins, Plex is the only streaming service that lets users integrate their own personal media collections with a continuously growing library of free third-party entertainment spanning virtually all genres, interests, and languages. For more visit https://plex.tv, follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.