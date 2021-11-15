Hooray Agency Partners With Hawaii’s Legendary Mauna Kea Resort to Elevate Brand Messaging and Promote Aloha

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Southern California-based Hooray Agency announced its partnership with Mauna Kea Beach Resort , an 1800-acre oceanfront resort on the Kohala Coast of the Island of Hawaiiʻi. The Resort encompasses the legendary Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, developed by Laurance S. Rockefeller in 1965, the reflagged Westin Hapuna Beach Resort and Mauna Kea Residences, and the luxurious communities within the resort. Mauna Kea Resort is grounded in traditions of aloha while maintaining their decades-long commitment to honor, celebrate, and mālama (care for) their island home. Guests are invited to renew and reconnect in settings of understated elegance.



“Mauna Kea Resort has decades of stories to tell, updates and imagery to share and team members to honor,” explained Craig Anderson, Mauna Kea Resort’s Vice President of Operations. “Our partnership with Hooray will help elevate our brand messaging and outreach far beyond the shores of Hawaiiʻi Island.”

Hooray partnered with the luxury resort to create and develop a best-in-class web experience that will effortlessly tell the story of what Mauna Kea represents. The experience will take visitors on an immersive digital journey through Mauna Kea’s destination campus, which includes three unique accommodation classifications, accompanied by award-winning golf courses, spas, tennis club and more. Hooray will work closely with the Mauna Kea team to provide a website experience that supports the resort’s goal of providing future guest’s life’s simplest and most authentic pleasures as luxury vacation travel reemerges.

“This is a tried-and-true sector of the hospitality industry in which we have years of experience and expertise,” said Steven Seghers, CEO, Hooray Agency. “With these tools in our back pocket, we are very much looking forward to working with Mauna Kea Resort. We’re not only creating an inspired brand image that brings to life the caliber of their property, but also showing their celebration of island culture through a modern digital lens.”

Hooray Agency has been delivering substantive results for world-class luxury independent hotels for over 25 years, and this partnership with Mauna Kea Resort honors those roots.

About Hooray Agency

Hooray Agency is an award-winning full service agency serving clients around the globe. With a team of innovators and storytellers, Hooray has a 27-year track record of providing digital, brand development, and strategic consulting services for luxury lifestyle, healthcare, and travel and tourism verticals. Hooray provides a deeply embedded client service mindset for its clients, crafting meaningful content that drives ecommerce, social engagement, and results-oriented advertising. The agency has proudly served: Pfizer, Sony, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis, Genting Berhad, Hyatt Hotels, Port of Los Angeles, just to name a few.

About Mauna Kea Resort

Mauna Kea Resort is an 1800-acre oceanfront resort situated along the rugged and picturesque Kohala Coast of the Island of Hawaiiʻi. It encompasses the legendary Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, developed by Laurance S. Rockefeller in 1965, and the recently renovated and reflagged Westin Hapuna Beach Resort. The two oceanfront hotels present idyllic settings with activities and amenities that provide the perfect combination of relaxation and exploration. Mauna Kea Resort also includes Mauna Kea Golf Course, Hapuna Golf Course, the Seaside Tennis Club and luxury homes and villas. It is part of the Prince Resorts Hawaii Inc. family, a subsidiary of Seibu Holdings Inc. For more information, visit www.MaunaKeaResort.com.

Contact Information:

Jaime Rice

jaime.rice@digennaro-usa.com

(516) 660-7964

Micah Akau

makau@maunakearesort.net

(808) 882-5150