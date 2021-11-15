ePac Flexible Packaging Appoints Tracy Butler as Chief Financial Officer

Austin, Texas USA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Butler as Chief Financial Officer, located in Austin, Texas.

Tracy will be responsible for driving ePac’s overall financial strategy with a focus on growth as the company continues its rapid growth. She brings more than 20 years of experience as a finance executive in startup, mid-sized as well as large organizations, all of which had rapid growth and advancement, similar to ePac.

Her most recent role was that of Chief Financial Officer at Sound Transit in Seattle, Washington, one of the country's largest multi-modal, high capacity transit agencies. Previously, Tracy held executive finance positions with Salem Health Systems in Salem, Oregon, Optima Management, and the United Nations International Labor Organization in Geneva, Switzerland.

“We’re thrilled to have Tracy join ePac, the dedication she has shown throughout her career in unlocking the potential of both businesses and people will be invaluable as we continue to grow our footprint globally”, said Jack Knott, ePac’s CEO.

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

Founded in 2016 with a mission to help small and medium sized companies grow and compete with larger brands, ePac has over 20 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. ePac is 100% digital and built on the latest in digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard, providing fast time to market and low minimum orders. ePac’s offers a full complement of sustainable film options, while its print technology platform is carbon-neutral and inherently eco-friendly. Further, the company offers true order to demand capability, helping brands reduce inventory and obsolescence.

Attachment