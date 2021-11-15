Onion Lake Cree Nation Expands Their Communications Capabilities Via a New Custom Mobile Broadcast Application Platform

ONION LAKE CREE NATION, Saskatchewan, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to bring more comprehensive communications to Onion Lake Cree Nation’s band members, the Administration has invested in creating a unique mobile app to send out push notifications, job opportunities, COVID-19 updates, event announcements, and any other important official communications.



The mobile app utilizes the Communikit platform – the world’s first and fastest growing platform designed for progressive Indigenous leaders. Developed by Aivia Design & Technology, Communikit is designed to close the communications gap between Band Administrations and their members – both on and off reserve.

Leadership is excited at the planned and potential applications of this technology; collecting feedback and registrations from members, distributing important announcements and health guidelines, sending out event notifications, and more.

When asked to elaborate on how this application platform will benefit the Nation, Okimaw Lewis stated “Staying in touch with our membership and letting them know the programs, services, and events and activities going on in our community is vital to ensuring economic, ecological, and personal prosperity for our membership. This app can be used as a tool to benefit our community in so many ways and we’re excited to see metrics on how the first few months go.”

The Onion Lake Cree Nation mobile app can currently be downloaded from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

About Onion Lake Cree Nation

Onion Lake Cree Nation’s reserve lands are located 50 km north of Lloydminster and are home to over half of the Onion Lake Band’s 4,000+ person membership. These lands cover both Saskatchewan and Alberta, making Onion Lake Canada’s only border Cree Nation.

Media Contacts:

