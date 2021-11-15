Eagle Tech Corp and Check Point Announce New Partnership

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Tech Corp, a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) in the D.C. metro area, today announced a partnership with Check Point Software Technologies to provide an integrated IT Security Suite bundle to government, commercial, international, and non-profit organizations.

"This partnership with Check Point represents an alliance with one of the leading IT Security providers worldwide. It complements our Managed Security Services with one of the most effective tools to combat Cyber Attacks in our Customers throughout North, Central, and South America," said Wilmers Perdigon, Eagle Tech Corp President.

Check Point's Harmony Suite is a Modern Workforce security bundle that is the industry's first unified security solution for users, devices and access, consolidating six applications to provide uncompromised security and simplicity for everyone. With Harmony, your users get the same level of protection regardless of where they are, the applications they access, or devices they use. Whether it is a phishing attempt, a malicious email attachment, or zero-day ransomware, the solution protects them from all cyber threats, across all attack vectors. Powered by revolutionary AI and the industry's most extensive threat intelligence networks Harmony stops attacks before they happen. Harmony consolidates six security products to provide uncompromised protection. It protects devices and internet connections from the most sophisticated attacks while ensuring ZTNA to corporate applications. Securely connect users to any resource, anywhere, with cloud-delivered network security powered by 11 SASE services. Enable a secure, fast, and private internet browsing experience with the industry's first in-browser protection to inspect 100% of SSL traffic. Prevent threats on user devices with complete endpoint protection and a mobile threat defense solution.

"I commend Eagle Tech Corporation for their steadfast dedication to secure their customer community, as customers conduct business from anywhere. Their bundled Harmony Suite solution is enterprise-grade endpoint security that is scalable, and is provided as a monthly service to customers, making it a streamlined implementation for users. Check Point is delighted to join forces with Eagle Tech Corp on this endeavor, now and beyond," said Coletta Vigh, Head of WW Channel Strategy and Growth Initiatives for Check Point.

Eagle Tech Corporation was founded in 2012 as an IT Solutions Provider, With headquarters in Springfield, Virginia, Washington, D.C. Metro Area. Eagle Tech Corp is enabling to deliver Cyber Security services not only nationwide but also internationally. Please visit www.EagleTechCorp.com for more information.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber-security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally, protecting over 100,000 organizations of all sizes. Its solutions protect customers from fifth-generation cyber-attacks with an industry-leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, with advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises' cloud, network and mobile device-held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system.

