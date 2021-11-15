GPOPlus+ Names Laurence Ruhe as New Chief Financial Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), today announced Laurence Ruhe has joined GPOX as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Laurence Ruhe is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the capital markets driving strong financial and operational results for publicly traded and private companies. Mr. Ruhe has international business experience working with multi-national enterprises operating in multiple countries with multiple currencies.

Mr. Ruhe brings over 34 years of financial and business experience to the Company, previously holding senior positions with Progressive Gaming, Konami Gaming, Wells Fargo, BMM International, Deutsche Bank, and other publicly traded companies. Mr. Ruhe joins the company as GPOX achieves its first financial milestone recently generating their first $1M in revenue (unaudited).

GPOX Chairman and CEO Brett H. Pojunis , said, “Laurence is an established global CFO with a strong history of delivering results to public companies.” Mr. Pojunis continued, “Laurence has a solid track record keeping public companies compliant by implementing rigorous financial controls and ensuring timely SEC filings. He understands our needs and is coming on board during a crucial growth period for our Company. I feel he will make an immediate impact on our financial strategy moving forward while serving our company and our shareholders well. Laurence possesses leadership qualities needed by the Company and will be a fantastic addition to the GPOX Executive team!”

As CFO, Mr. Ruhe will drive GPOX’s financial strategy and will lead the financial operations which include corporate finance, internal and external reporting, providing the Company with accounting oversight, and timely preparation of financial statements and related SEC filings. Additionally, Mr. Ruhe will help execute the Company’s acquisitive growth strategy by providing oversight and managing the financial due diligence process of potential acquisition targets.

“I’m honored to join GPOX as an officer and member of the executive team alongside its Chief Executive (CEO) Brett H. Pojunis, to work in an industry that I am passionate about,” said Mr. Ruhe, GPOX’s new CFO. He continued, “I look forward to strategically advancing the Company to achieve new levels of growth and success.”

$5 Million Equity Crowdfunding Offering

The Company recently announced the launch of its $5,000,000 equity crowdfunding offering . Investors are encouraged to learn more about GPOX’s direct investment. Details of the Company’s offering, Private Placement Memorandum (PPM), how to invest, and investor presentation can be found at https://invest.gpoplus.com .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to create efficient GPOs and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long-term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:

We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We the purchasing power of our Members. Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

