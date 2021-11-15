English French

Paris, November 15th , 2021

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 08 to November 12, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 08 to November 12, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market





Issuer’s name



Date of transaction



Identifying code of financial instrument



Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)



Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro



Market (MIC code) VINCI 08/11/2021 FR0000125486 43 071 95,0458 XPAR VINCI 08/11/2021 FR0000125486 10 000 95,0258 CEUX VINCI 08/11/2021 FR0000125486 3 500 94,9679 TQEX VINCI 08/11/2021 FR0000125486 3 200 94,9647 AQEU VINCI 09/11/2021 FR0000125486 64 800 94,6994 XPAR VINCI 09/11/2021 FR0000125486 15 000 94,5988 CEUX VINCI 10/11/2021 FR0000125486 49 000 94,8430 XPAR VINCI 11/11/2021 FR0000125486 70 942 94,3646 XPAR VINCI 11/11/2021 FR0000125486 19 000 94,2729 CEUX VINCI 11/11/2021 FR0000125486 5 000 94,4469 TQEX VINCI 11/11/2021 FR0000125486 4 000 94,2171 AQEU VINCI 12/11/2021 FR0000125486 43 000 93,7689 XPAR VINCI 12/11/2021 FR0000125486 9 000 93,7663 CEUX VINCI 12/11/2021 FR0000125486 5 000 93,9501 TQEX VINCI 12/11/2021 FR0000125486 4 000 93,9467 AQEU TOTAL 348 513 94,5137

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

