Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 08 to November 12, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 08 to November 12, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

 

Issuer’s name		 

Date of transaction		 

Identifying code of financial instrument		 

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)		 

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro		 

Market (MIC code)
      
VINCI08/11/2021FR0000125486 43 071 95,0458XPAR
VINCI08/11/2021FR0000125486 10 000 95,0258CEUX
VINCI08/11/2021FR0000125486 3 500 94,9679TQEX
VINCI08/11/2021FR0000125486 3 200 94,9647AQEU
VINCI09/11/2021FR0000125486 64 800 94,6994XPAR
VINCI09/11/2021FR0000125486 15 000 94,5988CEUX
VINCI10/11/2021FR0000125486 49 000 94,8430XPAR
VINCI11/11/2021FR0000125486 70 942 94,3646XPAR
VINCI11/11/2021FR0000125486 19 000 94,2729CEUX
VINCI11/11/2021FR0000125486 5 000 94,4469TQEX
VINCI11/11/2021FR0000125486 4 000 94,2171AQEU
VINCI12/11/2021FR0000125486 43 000 93,7689XPAR
VINCI12/11/2021FR0000125486 9 000 93,7663CEUX
VINCI12/11/2021FR0000125486 5 000 93,9501TQEX
VINCI12/11/2021FR0000125486 4 000 93,9467AQEU
      
  TOTAL 348 513 94,5137 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

