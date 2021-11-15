Touax: Growth in business activity at end-September 2021

English French

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 15 November 2021 – 5.45 p.m.

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Growth in business activity at end-September 2021

Restated revenue from activities of €82.7 million in the first nine months of the year, up €2 million (+2.5%)

Favourable outlook on profitability

Growth in investments to create sustainable value

The Group’s performance remains positive against a backdrop of economic recovery worldwide.

Total restated revenue from activities at the end of the third quarter amounted to €82.7 million (€84.6 million at constant scope and currency1), compared with €80.7 million in the same period in 2020, for an increase of €2 million (+2.5%).

ANALYSIS OF REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES AT END-SEPTEMBER 2021

The restated presentation of revenue from activities is as follows:

Restated Revenue from activities

(in € thousand) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 TOTAL

2021 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 TOTAL

2020 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 13,229 13,633 14,479 41,341 13,426 13,336 13,011 39,773 Ancillary services 2,745 3,747 5,530 12,022 3,044 2,997 3,838 9,879 Total leasing activity 15,974 17,380 20,009 53,363 16,470 16,333 16,849 49,652 Sales of owned equipment 7,085 8,328 9,132 24,545 5,872 7,216 10,917 24,005 Total sales of equipment 7,085 8,328 9,132 24,545 5,872 7,216 10,917 24,005 Total of owned activity 23,059 25,708 29,141 77,908 22,342 23,549 27,766 73,657 Syndication fees 17 946 48 1,011 232 231 13 476 Management fees (a) 897 891 894 2,682 937 919 898 2,754 Sales fees 591 358 181 1,130 2,128 882 793 3,803 Total of management activity 1,505 2,195 1,123 4,823 3,297 2,032 1,704 7,033 Other capital gains on disposals 0 6 0 6 15 0 0 15 Total Others 0 6 0 6 15 0 0 15 Total Restated Revenue from activities 24,564 27,909 30,264 82,737 25,654 25,581 29,470 80,705

(a) The “Leasing revenue from investor-owned equipment” line is replaced by “Management fees”.

Note: New segmentation of revenue from activities between owned activities and management activities.

To enable a more detailed and more accurate reading of its activities, the Group has adjusted its key indicators:

Revenue from activities is restated in order to present owned activities separately from management activities.

For management activities, leasing revenue from investor-owned equipment is replaced by management fees, which correspond to the net contribution of the leasing management activity to the Group's performance. This presentation directly shows syndication fees, management fees and sales fees.

This new presentation has no impact on EBITDA, operating income or net income. The accounting presentation of revenue is presented in the appendix to the press release.

Group owned activities grew by €4.3 million, with an increase in leasing revenue and ancillary services (+€3.7 million in the first nine months).

Sales of equipment in the Modular Buildings activity offset the dip in sales of owned equipment in other asset classes. Limited second-hand assets (containers, barges and railcars) available for sale given the high utilisation rates and strong leasing demand.

For the same reasons, the management activity contracted by €2.2 million owing to a €2.7 million decrease in sales fees on used equipment belonging to investors in the Containers activity.

ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTIONS BY DIVISION

Restated Revenue from activities

(in € thousand) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 TOTAL

2021 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 TOTAL

2020 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 9,152 9,223 10,122 28,497 9,199 9,118 8,910 27,227 Ancillary services 1,873 1,724 1,950 5,547 1,462 2,044 1,680 5,186 Total leasing activity 11,025 10,947 12,072 34,044 10,661 11,162 10,590 32,413 Sales of owned equipment 320 403 162 885 939 662 354 1,955 Total sales of equipment 320 403 162 885 939 662 354 1,955 Total of owned activity 11,345 11,350 12,234 34,929 11,600 11,824 10,944 34,368 Syndication fees 0 0 0 0 214 231 0 445 Management fees (a) 463 470 451 1,384 373 395 406 1,174 Total of management activity 463 470 451 1,384 587 626 406 1,619 Total Freight railcars 11,808 11,820 12,685 36,313 12,187 12,450 11,350 35,987 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,688 1,745 1,770 5,203 1,636 1,626 1,755 5,017 Ancillary services 683 972 1,286 2,941 1,246 439 1,062 2,747 Total leasing activity 2,371 2,717 3,056 8,144 2,882 2,065 2,817 7,764 Sales of owned equipment 41 0 0 41 0 0 0 0 Total sales of equipment 41 0 0 41 0 0 0 0 Total of owned activity 2,412 2,717 3,056 8,185 2,882 2,065 2,817 7,764 Management fees (a) 6 6 5 17 0 0 0 0 Total of management activity 6 6 5 17 0 0 0 0 Total River barges 2,418 2,723 3,061 8,202 2,882 2,065 2,817 7,764 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 2,384 2,654 2,572 7,610 2,578 2,581 2,335 7,494 Ancillary services 191 1,054 2,297 3,542 285 642 1,098 2,025 Total leasing activity 2,575 3,708 4,869 11,152 2,863 3,223 3,433 9,519 Sales of owned equipment 3,480 3,524 5,991 12,995 4,064 4,192 6,344 14,600 Total sales of equipment 3,480 3,524 5,991 12,995 4,064 4,192 6,344 14,600 Total of owned activity 6,055 7,232 10,860 24,147 6,927 7,415 9,777 24,119 Syndication fees 17 946 48 1,011 18 0 13 31 Management fees (a) 428 415 438 1,281 564 524 492 1,580 Sales fees 591 358 181 1,130 2,128 882 793 3,803 Total of management activity 1,036 1,719 667 3,422 2,710 1,406 1,298 5,414 Total Containers 7,091 8,951 11,527 27,569 9,637 8,821 11,075 29,533 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 5 11 15 31 13 11 11 35 Ancillary services (2) (3) (3) (8) 51 (128) (2) (79) Total leasing activity 3 8 12 23 64 (117) 9 (44) Sales of owned equipment 3,244 4,401 2,979 10,624 869 2,362 4,219 7,450 Total sales of equipment 3,244 4,401 2,979 10,624 869 2,362 4,219 7,450 Total of owned activity 3,247 4,409 2,991 10,647 933 2,245 4,228 7,406 Other capital gains on disposal 0 6 0 6 15 0 0 15 Total Others 0 6 0 6 15 0 0 15 Total Miscellaneous and eliminations 3,247 4,415 2,991 10,653 948 2,245 4,228 7,421 Total Restated Revenue from activities 24,564 27,909 30,264 82,737 25,654 25,581 29,470 80,705

(a) The “Leasing revenue from investor-owned equipment” line is replaced by “Management fees”.

The Freight Railcars activity posted a slight increase, totalling €36.3 million in the first nine months:

Group owned activity rose by €0.6 million, mainly resulting from an increase in leasing revenue from owned equipment (+4.7%) driven by growth in the utilisation rate in the third quarter and by the leasing of newly acquired railcars.

The management activity decreased owing to the lack of syndication since the start of the year (-€0.4 million), while management fees rose €0.2 million.

The River Barges business increased its revenue by €0.4 million, buoyed by owned-asset leasing revenue, which has benefited from an average utilisation rate of 99.2% since the start of 2021.

The Containers activity fell by €2 million owing to the decline in second-hand sales (with no impact on overall profitability, which increased relative to 2020).

Leasing activity performance remained strong (+€1.6 million), fuelled by ancillary services (one-way leasing) relating to new-container trading. The average utilisation rate over the period was 99.7%, reflecting the shortage of containers, but the volume of used containers for sale was very low. As a result, sales of owned equipment decreased by €1.6 million and sales fees on investor equipment by €2.7 million.

Syndication fees contributed €1 million to the division’s revenue from activities.

The Modular Buildings activity in Africa, presented in the "Other" line, grew by €3.2 million, with more deliveries since the start of 2021.

OUTLOOK

Touax is pursuing its strategy of investment in equipment owned and managed across all its business lines. The outlook is positive and restated revenue from activities and profitability are expected to gradually rise.

Our three long-term leasing businesses provide for sustainable, environmentally friendly transportation and continue to show resilience and promise.

From a structural and medium to long-term perspective, the growth of e-commerce, which increases demand for logistics, environmental policies such as Europe's Green Deal, the various government stimulus packages in the infrastructure sector and increased outsourcing, which encourages leasing, and should continue to underpin investment in our three asset classes.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Presentation of 2021 annual financial statements:

23 March 2022: Press release in French and English

23 March 2022: Presentation to SFAF in Paris (in French)

25 March 2022: Investor call (in English)





TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With €1.1 billion in assets under management, TOUAX is a European leader in the leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris – Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0000033003) – and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAX ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël Walewski Ghislaine Gasparetto

touax@touax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr

www.touax.com Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00

APPENDIX: Accounting presentation of revenue from activities

Revenue from activities

(in € thousand) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 TOTAL Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 TOTAL Leasing revenue on owned equipment 13,229 13,633 14,479 41,341 13,426 13,336 13,011 39,773 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 11,072 10,912 11,420 33,404 13,681 12,739 11,782 38,202 Ancillary services 3,084 3,946 5,888 12,918 4,579 4,489 5,374 14,442 Management fees on managed assets 157 166 165 488 81 84 103 268 Total leasing activity 27,542 28,657 31,952 88,151 31,767 30,648 30,270 92,685 Sales of owned equipment 7,085 8,328 9,132 24,545 5,872 7,216 10,917 24,005 Margins on sale of managed equipment 591 358 181 1,130 2,128 873 787 3,788 Total sales of equipment 7,676 8,686 9,313 25,675 8,000 8,089 11,704 27,793 Fees on syndication 17 946 48 1,011 232 231 13 476 Other capital gains on disposals 0 6 0 6 15 0 0 15 Total Others 17 952 48 1,017 247 231 13 491 Total Revenue from activities 35,235 38,295 41,313 114,843 40,014 38,968 41,987 120,969

Revenues from activities are mainly affected by the decrease in leasing revenue from investor-owned equipment, whose impact on results is limited to the decrease in management fees.

Table showing the transition from summary accounting presentation to restated presentation

Revenue from activities

(in € thousand) Q3 2021



Restatement Restated Q3 2021



Q3 2020



Restatement Restated Q3 2020



Leasing revenue on owned equipment 41,341 41,341 39,773 39,773 Ancillary services 12,918 -896 12,022 14,442 -4,563 9,879 Total leasing activity 54,259 -896 53,363 54,215 -4,563 49,652 Sales of owned equipment 24,545 24,545 24,005 24,005 Total sales of equipment 24,545 0 24,545 24,005 0 24,005 Total of owned activity 78,804 -896 77,908 78,220 -4,563 73,657 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 33,404 -33,404 0 38,202 -38,202 0 Fees on syndications 1,011 1,011 476 476 Management fees on managed assets 488 2,194 2,682 268 2,486 2,754 Margins on sale of managed equipment 1,130 1,130 3,788 15 3,803 Total of management activity 36,033 -31,210 4,823 42,734 -35,701 7,033 Other capital gains on disposals 6 6 15 15 Total Others 6 0 6 15 0 15 Total Restated Revenue from activities 114,843 -32,106 82,737 120,969 -40,264 80,705





1 Based on a comparable structure and average exchange rates at 30 September 2020.

