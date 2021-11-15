English French

PRESS RELEASE 15 November 2021

BOTTEGA VENETA APPOINTS MATTHIEU BLAZY

AS CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Bottega Veneta today announces the appointment of Matthieu Blazy as Creative Director with immediate effect.

Born in Paris in 1984, Matthieu Blazy is a graduate of La Cambre in Brussels. He started his fashion career as Men’s Designer for Raf Simons, before joining Maison Martin Margiela to design the ‘Artisanal’ line and the Women’s RTW show. In 2014, he became Senior Designer at Céline, before working again with Raf Simons at Calvin Klein from 2016 to 2019. He was appointed RTW Design Director at Bottega Veneta in 2020. A French and Belgian national, he lives between Antwerp and Milan.

Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, declared: “Matthieu Blazy is an extraordinarily talented individual, whom I am proud and excited to entrust with the creative helm of our luxury House. Bottega Veneta has always been equated with signature craftsmanship and distinctive creativity. Matthieu’s appointment will further enhance the modern relevance of our brand and accelerate our growth, while preserving the values that are at the core of Bottega Veneta.”

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman & CEO of Kering, stated: “The very solid foundations, specific codes and unique identity of Bottega Veneta enable us to nurture great ambitions for the future of this luxury House. I am confident that Matthieu Blazy’s wealth of experience and broad cultural background will allow him to bring his creative impetus to the task of carrying on the legacy of Bottega Veneta."

Matthieu Blazy will present his first collection for Bottega Veneta in February 2022.

Photograph available here - photographed by Willy Vanderperre

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.

About Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta – inspiring individuality with innovative craftmanship since 1966. Creativity lies at the heart of all that we do. Born in Vicenza the house is rooted in Italian culture yet maintains a truly global outlook. An inclusive brand with exclusive products Bottega Veneta is as much of a feeling as it is an aesthetic.

Contacts

Press

Kering

Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Bottega Veneta

Caroline Deroche Pasquier +39 342 09 26 874 caroline.derochepasquier@bottegaveneta.com

Thierry Conrad +39 340 723 3925 thierry.conrad@bottegaveneta.com

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

Attachment