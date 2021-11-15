Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 4 November 2021 to 10 November 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 24 400 shares during the period from 4 November 2021 to 10 November 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 33 299 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 November 2021 to 10 November 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 November 2021 7 400 38.08 38.18 37.96 281 792 5 November 2021 2 600 38.22 38.56 38.06 99 372 8 November 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 9 November 2021 4 600 39.34 39.56 39.14 180 964 10 November 2021 9 800 38.74 39.22 38.26 379 652 Total 24 400 - - - 941 780









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 November 2021 7 500 38.26 38.52 38.06 286 950 5 November 2021 9 699 38.51 38.82 38.16 373 508 8 November 2021 14 700 39.54 40.34 39.10 581 238 9 November 2021 800 39.52 39.74 39.30 31 616 10 November 2021 600 39.36 39.38 39.34 23 616 Total 33 299 - - - 1 296 928

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 63 915 shares. On 10 November 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 213 275 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.32 % of all outstanding shares).

