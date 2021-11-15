Total number of shares and voting rights at October 31, 2021

| Source: Orange Orange

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX CEDEX, FRANCE

15 November 2021

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

DateNumber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1]Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/20212, 660, 056,5991, 350,0993, 101, 508,8883, 100, 158,789
02/28/20212, 660, 056,5991, 095,0993, 101, 518,1403, 100, 423,041
03/31/20212, 660, 056,599642,9153, 101, 486,5973, 100, 843,682
04/30/20212, 660, 056,599642,9153, 102, 574,6523, 101, 931,737
05/31/20212, 660, 056,599682,9153, 106, 817,5093, 106, 134,594
06/30/20212, 660, 056,5991 162,9153, 104, 604,9133, 103, 441,998
07/31/20212, 660, 056,599792,9153, 104, 603,1323, 103, 810,217
08/31/20212, 660, 056,599722,9153, 104, 584,1223, 103, 861,207
09/30/20212, 660, 056,599722,9153, 104, 239,9573, 103, 517,042
10/31/20212, 660, 056,599642,9153, 104, 103,4703, 103, 460,555

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights

Attachment


Attachments

20211031_Information on number of shares and voting rights