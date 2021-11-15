ShopSavvy Browser Extension Emerges from Beta: Now Available to Everyone for Safari, Chrome and Edge Browsers. ShopSavvy now also available inside Safari for iOS!

Dallas, Texas, United States, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the shopping season, Monolith Technologies has released its ShopSavvy browser extension for full commercial availability on Safari, Chrome and Edge Browser Platforms.

All the great price comparison, product and price research features users have come to love from the ShopSavvy mobile apps are now available on their PC or Mac.



This release also brings the ShopSavvy browser extension to a mobile browser for the first time, with users now able to take ShopSavvy with them across any of our 70,000+ supported retailers, inside Safari on iOS 15.



As seen on GMA, Jimmy Fallon and Anderson Cooper, the ShopSavvy Extension puts all the same comparison shopping features you know and love and right in your browser, automatically while you shop online!



"As more of our customers have shifted to purchasing from home, we're happy to be able to serve their evolving needs by taking our legendary price comparison and research functionality and putting it directly inside their web browser." Said Jake Marsh, co-founder of Monolith Technologies. "It includes all our of most popular ShopSavvy features, including our handy price history charts."



Here's how it works:



When you visit a product page, ShopSavvy searches over 70,000+ retailers (both online and nearby "brick and mortar" stores) in *real time* for details about the item like price, availability, stock status and much more. It then presents all of that information in a clean and easy to read form, so you can decide exactly where, and when, you want to buy.



"We're also very excited to be launching ShopSavvy on a mobile browser for the first time. ShopSavvy is now available for Safari on iOS 15. This will allow shoppers to take advantage of our product and price search with them while they shop online with Safari on their iPhone or iPad." said John S. Boyd, CEO of Monolith Technologies.



ShopSavvy for Android also now includes a new browser-like shopping mode, to allow users to shop at retailers via a browser interface with ShopSavvy's price comparison and research info overlayed on top.



ShopSavvy never shows a product or offer based on ad revenue. Pricing results are sorted by cheapest price, always. ShopSavvy's brand promise is to only surface the very best price first, no matter what.



ShopSavvy on the Mac Store can be downloaded at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/shopsavvy-barcode-scanner/id338828953?ign-mpt=uo=4



ShopSavvy for Desktop Chrome can be downloaded at: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/shopsavvy/megchchilhekbbnfcklodmndefbhkbco?hl=en-US

ShopSavvy for Microsoft Edge can be downloaded at: https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/detail/shopsavvy/kfgplddboijhggifoobffajcpkmhalaa?hl=en-US

Android users can download ShopSavvy on Google Play at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.biggu.shopsavvy&hl=en.

iPhone users can download the mobile app through the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/shopsavvy-barcode-scanner/id338828953





About ShopSavvy

ShopSavvy is the leading mobile shopping community with more than 40 million downloads and millions of monthly active users during the holiday season. ShopSavvy empowers smartphone users to quickly and seamlessly locate, research and buy products at the point of sale. ShopSavvy aggregates product data, deals, ratings and reviews from retailers, partners and its own users to provide the most comprehensive source of information and advice for mobile shoppers anywhere. For advertisers, ShopSavvy delivers hyper-relevant deals, promotions, warranty offers and other UPC/GPS-targeted content to consumers. For more information, visit http://shopsavvy.com.



About Monolith Technologies



Monolith Technologies, Inc was formed by the former co-founders and early employees of ShopSavvy. Monolith builds and own apps that power mobile commerce for the billions of shoppers coming online every year. These mobile technologists believe technology should be used to encourage competition and allow a fair playing field for small and local retailers as well as the big online ones.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/shopsavvy-browser-extension-emerges-from-beta-now-available-to-everyone-for-safari-chrome-and-edge-browsers-shopsavvy-now-also-available-inside-safari-for-ios.html







