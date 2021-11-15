English French

Paris, November 15th, 2021 6:30 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 10,500 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of the issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 08/11/2021 FR0000131757 40 70.80 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 08/11/2021 FR0000131757 1,960 70.41 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 09/11/2021 FR0000131757 61 69.60 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 09/11/2021 FR0000131757 130 69.93 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 09/11/2021 FR0000131757 2,309 70.03 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 10/11/2021 FR0000131757 253 69.17 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 10/11/2021 FR0000131757 27 68.85 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 10/11/2021 FR0000131757 10 68.89 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 10/11/2021 FR0000131757 2,710 68.39 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/11/2021 FR0000131757 54 73.10 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/11/2021 FR0000131757 1,446 71.21 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/11/2021 FR0000131757 57 72.00 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/11/2021 FR0000131757 1 72.00 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/11/2021 FR0000131757 1,442 72.22 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 10,500 70.14

Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of November 8th, 2021) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases



Calendar

23.02.2022: Publication of 2021 Group annual results

28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its 13.000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese. nickel. mineral sands. lithium and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the building of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients. the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions. more efficient means of mobility. safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals. Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www. eramet .com

