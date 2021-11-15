Believe at Midem Digital Edition 2021, the international music event

Believe at Midem Digital Edition 2021,

the Leading International Music Event

Paris, November 16, 2021 – Midem Digital Edition 2021 starts tomorrow and will present a packed, innovative program of exclusive high-profile keynotes, artist showcases and talks, the music-tech startup competition, Midemlab, live workshops and networking sessions, on the leading digital music platform. Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, will participate to several events of the 2021 Edition.

Denis Ladegaillerie, Believe’s CEO and founder, will discuss the impact the IPO and his plans for the future of the company in light of recent announcements and innovations, as well as share his vision for the future of the global music industry and the key role artist and label services now have in today’s new creative economy during the keynote: “Building the music company of the future”, on November 16 at 2:30pm CEST.

Faryal Kahn-Thompson, VP International at TuneCore (Believe’s Automated Solutions) will participate to the panel: “Breaking Barriers – How Services are Facilitating a More Equitable Music Industry”, on November 16. Services are providing a fairer access to creators, by breaking all entry barriers and helping artists, wherever they are and whichever their genre, reach wider audiences on their own terms. In the same way, music execs in all their diversities are able to push forward their careers and are being empowered by a more transparent access to knowledge and data on the music industry. In association with Women In Music, this impactful conversation will bring together international leading executives from Songtrust, TuneCore and YouTube.

Romain Becker, President Label and Artist Solutions, and Vincent Ducrohet, Chief Marketing Officer, will animate the workshop: “Innovation for independent artists and producers”, on November 19 at 2:30pm CEST. The acceleration of the digitalization of the music market is a source of both challenges and opportunities for independent artists and labels. Reaching fans on the right platform, at the right time and with the right content has become the fundamental issue in which we continually invest, for the benefit of the artists and labels we support. This conference aims at summarizing the key steps in the implementation of an innovative digital strategy and to present some of the available levers.

Elsa Bahamonde, Global Head of Artist Services, will participate to the networking session - "Meet the Artist & Label Services", on November 19 at 6pm CEST. This networking session will help the audience to discover marketing and streaming services, rights management and distribution solutions.

Andrea Gleeson, CEO of TuneCore (Believe Automated Solutions) will participate to the workshop: “Just Went Viral: How Music Gets Discovered in 2021”, on November 19 at 4:30pm CEST. The rise of music discovery via social media has all but eliminated traditional gatekeepers and levelled the playing field for indie artists. In this panel, Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, TuneCore and Paul Hourican, Head of Music Operations, UK and Europe, TikTok discuss how social media can produce mega hits and create viral superstars. They speak with two TuneCore artists who have experienced this first-hand, Harmless whose hit, « Swing Lynn » has exploded on TikTok and who has almost 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and Queendom Come whose song with Beat King « Then Leave » has over 850K videos on TikTok. Both artists’ hits have been certified GOLD by RIAA and NMPA.

The program at a glance:

Keynote: “Building the music company of the future” – 16/11 at 1pm CEST

Panel: “Breaking Barriers - How Services are Facilitating a More Equitable Music Industry 16/11 at 10:30am CEST

Workshop: “Innovation for independent artists and producers” – 19/11 at 2:30pm CEST

Workshop: “Just Went Viral: How Music Gets Discovered in 2021” – 19/11 at 4:30pm CEST

Networking session: "Meet the Artist & Label Services" – 19/11 at 6pm CEST

