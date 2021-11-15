Sasquatch and Stitch Releases Handmade Dog Bandanas to Celebrate National Slobber Appreciation Day

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of National Slobber Appreciation Day, “Sasquatch and Stitch” launches their line of bespoke hand-stitched dog bandanas with 10% of all proceeds donated to conservation, beginning Nov. 16, 2021, and continuing through Dec. 31, 2021.



The handmade dog bandanas depict some of the most scenic places in California, such as Yosemite and Kings Canyon national parks. The company’s founder Erica Diaz is an active environmentalist who enjoys sharing the beauty of nature through her art.

Donations go to Yosemite Conservancy and Friends of the South Fork Kings River. The Yosemite Conservancy protects wildlife, restores natural habitats, and preserves natural resources. Friends of the South Fork Kings River protects Kings Canyon’s water quality.

Diaz is a self-taught artist who enjoys outdoor adventures and being in nature. Her German shepherd Sierra loves to go out exploring with her. The idea for dog bandanas came from meeting fellow wanderers on the trails with their dogs.

“My dog holds a special place in my heart just like the parks. When we go on adventures, she hits the trails full of joy as she bounds into nature. Now she can wear her favorite places too,” said Diaz.

This press release was written by the undergraduate students of CSUSB Comm. 3402 Public Relations Writing class.

ABOUT SASQUATCH AND STITCH: Founded in 2021 by artist Erica Diaz, Sasquatch and Stitch is about sharing the beauty of local and national parks while preserving natural habitats. The company has donated hundreds of hours of service and art to support the local community. The Sasquatch leaves no trace behind, and people should do the same when visiting natural parks. https://www.etsy.com/shop/sasquatchandink

ABOUT YOSEMITE CONSERVACY: A nonprofit started in the 1920s dedicated to helping educate visitors about the park while helping them explore all of Yosemite’s natural beauty. https://yosemite.org

ABOUT FRIENDS OF THE SOUTH FORK KINGS RIVER: A nonprofit started in the 1990s to manage the natural resources of Kings Canyon and help educate the public about how to preserve it. https://sfkingsriver.org

ABOUT NATIONAL SLOBBER APPRECIATION DAY: November 16 is a day for dog owners to appreciate their dogs slobber without shame.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jess Block Nerren - doctorjess@feltenmedia.com - 909-706-8525