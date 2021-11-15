Appointment of Thomas Hüser as Chief Executive Officer, following the resignation of Jacky Gofflot

French English

The Recylex Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) today announced that the Board of Directors of Recylex S.A. has decided to appoint Mr. Thomas Hüser, Chairman of the Board of Directors, as Chief Executive Officer, following the resignation of Mr. Jacky Gofflot, effective November 15, 2021.

The functions of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors will be exercised cumulatively by Mr. Thomas Hüser, who intends to pursue the strategy and processes already initiated to preserve jobs, sell the assets and restructure the debts1.





1 See press release of November 5, 2021.







Disclaimer: This press release is a non-official translation into English of the press release of the same date issued in French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This press release should be read in conjunction with and construed in accordance with French law. Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that constitute either trends or objectives and should not be construed as forecasts of results or any other performance indicator. This information is by its nature subject to risks and uncertainties, as described in the Company's Annual Report available on its website (www.recylex.fr). More detailed information on Recylex can be found on its website (www.recylex.eu).





***

Raw materials from urban mines

The Recylex Group is a European specialist in the recycling of lead, zinc and polypropylene.

For more information about the Recylex Group: www.recylex.eu





***

Press & Investor contact: T +33 (0)158 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu

Recylex S.A. | Registered office: 6 place de la Madeleine | 75008 Paris | France

Administrative office: 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92158 Suresnes Cedex | France

Attachment