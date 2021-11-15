iBio Announces Collaboration with UT Southwestern to Investigate IBIO-100 in Solid Tumors

BRYAN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable FastPharming Manufacturing System®, today announced a research collaboration with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (“UT Southwestern”) to explore in solid tumors the anti-cancer potential of the molecule that is part of the IBIO-100 program.



Among all the stromal cells that present in the tumor microenvironment, cancer-associated fibroblasts (“CAFs”) are one of the most abundant and critical components of tumor tissue, which provide physical support for tumor cells and can promote or retard tumorigenesis in a context-dependent manner. CAFs are also involved in the modulation of many components of the immune system, and recent studies have revealed their roles in immune evasion and poor responses to cancer immunotherapy.1 In addition, CAF response to chemotherapy is highly variable.2

Through a series of planned in vitro and in vivo studies, the collaboration will evaluate the potential of the anti-fibrotic effects of iBio’s endostatin E4 molecule to improve the efficacy of concomitant treatments, such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy, in cancer models with a fibrotic component. The Company is currently developing endostatin E4 as IBIO-100 for fibrotic diseases.

“We are thrilled to combine our efforts with one of the world’s leading fibrotic tumor cancer research labs at one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation,” said Tom Isett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at iBio. “IBIO-100 has shown strong therapeutic potential in preclinical models of two major fibrotic diseases, systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and we look forward to exploring these same potentially transformative benefits in the treatment of solid tumors.”

“Through many years of research, we have come to understand that an overabundant fibrotic tumor microenvironment is associated with poor cancer treatment outcomes,” commented Martin Brenner, DVM. Ph.D., iBio’s Chief Scientific Officer. “We have also learned that destruction of CAFs can lead to worse prognosis, not better.3 We believe that our endostatin E4 molecule has the potential to normalize fibrosis without the detrimental effects of CAF destruction, thereby improving responses to current standard of care treatments such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy. We look forward to exploring this potential with our partners at UT Southwestern.”

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and a pioneer in sustainable, plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System® combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly develop high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers, as well as fibrotic and infectious diseases. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services along with Glycaneering Development Services™ for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding plans to explore the anti-cancer potential of the molecule that is part of the IBIO-100 program also in solid tumors, plans to evaluate the potential of the anti-fibrotic effects of iBio’s endostatin E4 molecule to improve the efficacy of concomitant treatments, such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy, in cancer models with a fibrotic component in a series of in vitro and in vivo studies, the therapeutic potential of IBIO-100 in preclinical models of two major fibrotic diseases, systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, exploring the therapeutic potential of IBIO-100 in the treatment of cancer, the potential of iBio’s endostatin E4 molecule to normalize fibrosis without the detrimental effects of CAF destruction and improving responses to current standard of care treatments such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to complete clinical trials and in vitro and in vivo studies on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company’s ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of the Company’s product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of the Company’s products, the Company’s ability to maintain its license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of the Company’s patent estate, the Company’s ability to establish and maintain collaborations, the Company’s ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities and whether the Company will incur unforeseen expenses or liabilities or other market factors, successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to its manufacturing facilities, competition, the Company’s ability to retain its key employees or maintain its NYSE American listing, the Company’s ability to increase its authorized shares, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

