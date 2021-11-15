Canada’s Unions Welcome Canada-Alberta Affordable Child Care Agreement

OTTAWA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions welcome today’s long-delayed child care agreement between Canada and Alberta and thanked all the advocates who have worked so long to make this deal happen.



“With workers and their families facing higher costs for just about everything, bringing affordable, public child care within reach of parents from coast-to-coast-to-coast is a vital way governments can make life more affordable,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. “So many advocates have worked tirelessly for decades, in Alberta and across Canada. Now we need all governments to reach child care agreements, alongside increased investment in early learning and child care workers.”

Following the announcement of a deal with Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick remain the largest jurisdictions without affordable child care agreements in place. Bruske urged the federal government to redouble its efforts to reach deals with the remaining provinces and territories.

“Watching Conservative premiers dragging their heels on making child care more affordable has been maddening to watch, especially for all the women pushed to the economic sidelines during the pandemic,” said Bruske. “High costs combined with a lack of affordable spaces have pushed too many parents, mostly women, to the economic breaking point. It is imperative that governments work together on helping women find a path back into the labour force.”



