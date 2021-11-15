PURA CEO Update On Farmersville Hemp Brand Business Progress Highlighting Cannabis Real Estate Finance Offering Scheduled This Thursday, Nov 18th

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced the company has scheduled a CEO update from Brian Shibley to be published this Thursday, November 18th, 2021, in conjunction with the recently published Q3 financial report.

The update will provide the latest on the company’s execution of its new Farmersville Hemp Brand business model, highlighting the recently announced working relationship with UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU).

UCASU and PURA have recently announced entering into a letter of intent outlining terms for UCASU to finance the construction of PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand facilities on PURA’s 72-acre property in Farmersville.

PURA subsequently announced with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) plans for the two to partner with UC Asset LP in the construction of a cannabis extraction lab.

PURA has launched an initiative to build a cooperative of hemp growers and processers all selling under one brand name, Farmersville Hemp, similar to the way that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name.

UCASU’s plans with PURA come in conjunction with UCASU’s recently announced overall strategy to enter the cannabis real estate market.

Look for more information on UCASU and PURA’s real estate partnership plans later this week within the CEO update.

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact: