Cox Media Group Earns Most 2021 NAB Marconi Radio Awards

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (CMG) celebrates its five 2021 National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Radio Award Winners named during the virtual celebration, now available on demand at NAB Amplify. With its five wins, CMG captured the most 2021 Marconi Awards than any other media company.



CMG had 11 overall nominees from five radio markets and the company salutes its top winners, including:



Legendary Station of the Year: WSB-AM in Atlanta, Ga.

in Atlanta, Ga. Urban Station of the Year: WEDR-FM in Miami, Fla.

in Miami, Fla. Medium Market Station of the Year: KRMG-FM in Tulsa, Okla.

in Tulsa, Okla. Large Market Personality of the Year: Ann Kelly, WDUV-FM in Tampa, Fla.

in Tampa, Fla. Medium Market Personality of the Year: Dan Potter, KRMG-FM in Tulsa, Okla.



The NAB Marconi Radio Awards were established in 1989 and named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi. These prestigious awards recognize stations and individuals for their excellence and performance in 21 different categories.

“It’s such an honor for many of our CMG team to be nominated for and win a coveted Marconi Award,” said Rob Babin, CMG’s SVP of Radio. “The five awards, and numerous nominations demonstrate the incredible talent and teamwork across CMG Radio, and our commitment to informing, entertaining, and elevating the communities we serve. Recognition like this never gets old and motivates us to do so much more in the future. A big salute to the CMG Radio team!”



CMG’s other nominees this year included Mike Calta of WHPT-FM in Tampa for Large Market Personality of the Year; WPOI-FM in Tampa and WBLI-FM in Long Island for CHR Station of the Year; WSB-AM in Atlanta for News/Talk Station of the Year; WXGL-FM in Tampa for Classic Hits Station of the Year; and WALR-FM in Atlanta for Urban Station of the Year.

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group, Inc. (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to viewers in the communities in which it serves. The company's operations primarily include 54 top-performing radio stations delivering all genres of content in 11 markets, 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. Additionally, the company also offers a full suite of national, regional, local and digital advertising services with CMG Local Solutions, CoxReps and Gamut. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.